Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Amsterdam Court confirms receipt of Crimean museums’ appeal concerning Scythian Gold case

Society & Culture
April 21, 16:31 UTC+3 THE HAGUE
In December 2016, the Amsterdam District Court ruled that the Scythian gold treasures should be returned to Ukraine
Share
1 pages in this article

THE HAGUE, April 21. /TASS/. The Amsterdam Court of Appeal has received an appeal from the Crimean museums against the ruling on the Scythian Gold case, the court’s Press Officer Ron van Leeuwen told TASS on Friday.

"We have received an appeal on March 28, 2017. There is no date when the hearing is," he said. According to him, the date may be set in a few months.

In December 2016, the Amsterdam District Court ruled that the Scythian gold treasures should be returned to Ukraine. At the same time, the court chose not to decide on the ownership.

Read also

Diplomat: Cooperation between Russian, Dutch museums unaffected by Scythian gold dispute
Crimean museums file appeal against court’s ruling to return Scythian gold to Ukraine
Crimean museum director says Scythian gold case appeal could take one year to be reviewed
Crimea informs Amsterdam court of plans to continue legal fight for Scythian gold
Russia says decision on Scythian gold derails Hague’s ambition to become judicial capital
Russian culture minister calls Dutch court ruling on Scythian gold unprecedented

The Scythian gold collection was put on view at the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam in February 2014 when Crimea was still part of Ukraine. However, after the peninsula reunited with Russia in March 2014, an uncertainty over the collection arose as both Russia and Ukraine claimed the exhibits.

The Scythian gold collection has been kept by the Amsterdam University archaeological museum (the Allard Pierson Museum) for more than two years now. The Amsterdam University suspended the procedure of handing over the gold collection until the dispute was solved.

The Crimean museums claim their full right to the collection on the grounds that all the exhibits were found on Crimea’s territory and were stored in the peninsula’s museums.

The Central Museum of Tavrida, the Kerch Historical and Cultural Preserve, the Bakhchysarai Historical and Cultural Preserve and the Chersonesus Historical and Cultural Preserve are among those museums whose items are currently kept in Amsterdam. Items provided for the exhibition by a Kiev museum, were returned to Ukraine in September 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Trump's first Easter Egg roll, the Pope's beer and an iceberg in town
10
Spring blossoms under the snow: winter blows back into Europe
3
More than 1,000 ancient Egyptian artifacts and coffins found in tomb near Luxor
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
2
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
3
Russian experts believe US unlikely to deliver new strikes on Syria
4
EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court
5
Expert warns Russia’s ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses can spark backlash in EU
6
Berlin troubled over Jehovah’s Witnesses' ban in Russia
7
Gunman opens fire in FSB office in Russia’s Khabarovsk
TOP STORIES
Реклама