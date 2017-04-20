Back to Main page
Spring blossoms under the snow: winter blows back into Europe

Society & Culture
April 20, 17:05 UTC+3
Parts of central Europe have experienced "winter comeback" over the past few days
Snow covers cherry blossoms in Munich, Germany, April 18
© AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
A man shovels snow from the sidewalk in Budapest, Hungary, April 19
© Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP
A general view over the snow-covered landscape and city of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, April 19
© EPA/FEHIM DEMIR
Small leaves of a bush are frost-covered after a cold night in Frankfurt, Germany, April 20
© AP Photo/Michael Probst
An Indian Runner duck searches for food on a snow-covered meadow in Aitrang, Germany, April 19
© Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP
A child runs across a meadow covered in fresh snow on Mount Kekesteto, Hungary, April 18
© Peter Komka/MTI via AP
A pedestrian walks under an umbrella during heavy snowfall in Budapest, Hungary, April 19
© EPA/Balazs Mohai
Blossoming tulips rise above snow in Miercurea Ciuc, Romania, April 20
© EPA/Nandor Veres
Cows walk on a snow-covered meadow near Degenfeld, Germany, April 18
© Jan-Philipp Strobel/dpa via AP
A park road covered by snow after nightly snowfall in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 19
© EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV
