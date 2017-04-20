Spring blossoms under the snow: winter blows back into Europe

Moscow scientists propose measuring nanoobjects using ultrasoundScience & Space April 20, 18:10
Russian MPs pressing for Lenin to be laid to restSociety & Culture April 20, 17:57
Putin among Time’s 100 most influential people of 2017World April 20, 17:51
No oil spills detected at Black Sea shipwreck siteWorld April 20, 17:21
Putin approves Russia's environmental safety planSociety & Culture April 20, 17:20
FIFA on 2018 Russia World Cup: Football must build bridges, not ‘solve political problems’Sport April 20, 17:13
Spring blossoms under the snow: winter blows back into EuropeSociety & Culture April 20, 17:05
Russian Baltic Fleet ships pass through English ChannelMilitary & Defense April 20, 16:45
Siberian engineers create unmatched through-the-earth communications systemScience & Space April 20, 16:25
Сold weather brought snow to parts of Germany, Austria, Hungary, Switzerland, Poland and the Balkans. Record low temperatures also hit Central Russia and Ukraine. Take a look at the bizarre weather aftermath in European cities.