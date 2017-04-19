Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian defense ministry forms units to carry out ecological clean-up in Arctic in 2017

Society & Culture
April 19, 0:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russian Defense Ministry’s ecological units will demolish outdated buildings, re-cultivate land and move the collected scrap metal to the mainland for further processing
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Northern Fleet, Central and Eastern Military Districts as well as the 12th Main Directorate of the Defense Ministry, dealing with the nuclear munitions, have completed the process of forming units for carrying out ecological clean-up in the Artic region in 2017, Deputy Defense Minister General Dmitry Bulgakov told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also
Putin arrives in Franz Josef Land to size up Arctic environmental cleanup

"The troops have started preparations, particularly studying security measures to be taken during the ecological clean-up on the Defense Ministry’s territories in the Arctic zone, including the use of special equipment for cutting metal," the deputy minister said.

"The units formed to eliminate environmental damage in 2017 comprise 186 troops," the general added. "They will fulfill their tasks taking into consideration the location of facilities and the duration of daylight hours," Bulgakov noted.

According to him, in 2017, the ecological clean-up on the territory of Russia’s military bases and shooting ranges will be carried out on the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago (the Belushya Guba, Rogachevo and Severny settlements) and the New Siberian Islands Archipelago as well as at other Arctic facilities. The troops will have to collect over 3.9 tonnes of scrap metal.

In 2017, the Russian Defense Ministry’s ecological units will continue to demolish outdated buildings, re-cultivate land and move the collected scrap metal to the mainland for further processing. General Bulgakov said that the defense ministry’s Arctic territories were planned to be cleared from scrap metal by 2020.

From June 1 to October 1, 2016, the ecological clean-up units of the defense ministry collected a total of 6,054 tonnes of scrap metal, 4,778 tonnes of which were moved to the mainland. Besides, as many as 90 outdated buildings were pulled down on the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago. On the whole, in 2015 and 2016, an area of 162 hectares was cleaned up.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
More than 1,000 ancient Egyptian artifacts and coffins found in tomb near Luxor
10
Polina Popova crowned Miss Russia-2017
15
This week in photos: space comes down to Earth and world gears up for Easter
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Munitions tests for 5th generation fighter jets underway in Russia
2
North Korean ambassador warns thermonuclear war may break out anytime
3
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
4
Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunition
5
Moscow air defense troops on alert in combat readiness check
6
Russian defense ministry forms units to carry out ecological clean-up in Arctic in 2017
7
Russian Baltic Fleet warships leave for North Atlantic
TOP STORIES
Реклама