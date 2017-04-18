Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Makers of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to visit Moscow

Society & Culture
April 18, 21:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The movie will be released in Russia on May 4
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The makers of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 movie based on the Marvel comics are expected to visit Moscow on April 27, the Russian distributors told TASS.

"Director and screenwriter James Gunn as well as actors Pom Klementieff and Michael Rooker will visit Moscow," the distributors elaborated. The movie will be released in Russia on May 4.

According to the Marvel Studios, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' continues the team’s adventures "as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos."

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
More than 1,000 ancient Egyptian artifacts and coffins found in tomb near Luxor
10
Polina Popova crowned Miss Russia-2017
15
This week in photos: space comes down to Earth and world gears up for Easter
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
2
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
3
Russian Baltic Fleet warships leave for North Atlantic
4
Munitions tests for 5th generation fighter jets underway in Russia
5
Experts find traces of US intervention in Russia’s 2016 elections
6
Russian delegation travelling to Egypt to discuss Mistral equipment deal — source
7
Russia, China agree to work on One Belt, One Road Initiative — Chinese diplomat
TOP STORIES
Реклама