Makers of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to visit Moscow

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The makers of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 movie based on the Marvel comics are expected to visit Moscow on April 27, the Russian distributors told TASS.
"Director and screenwriter James Gunn as well as actors Pom Klementieff and Michael Rooker will visit Moscow," the distributors elaborated. The movie will be released in Russia on May 4.
More great international posters for #GotGVol2 pic.twitter.com/ZnZ7tidVAU— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) 27 March 2017
According to the Marvel Studios, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' continues the team’s adventures "as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos."