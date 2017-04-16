Back to Main page
Putin sends Easter greetings to Patriarch Kirill - Kremlin

Society & Culture
April 16, 11:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"The great holiday of Easter awakens the kindest feelings in hearts of people, unites Orthodox believers around the high spiritual and moral ideals" the president’s telegram reads
MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin greeted Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia on the Easter Sunday, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"The great holiday of Easter awakens the kindest feelings in hearts of people, unites Orthodox believers around the high spiritual and moral ideals. I want to express my sincere gratitude to you for your many years of selfless work as the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, to note your great contribution to development of cooperation between the Church and the state in the areas like culture and education, in strengthening of the institution of family and upbringing of the younger generation, in matters of education, mercy and charity," the president’s telegram reads.

