Putin greets Orthodox believers on Easter Sunday

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin greeted Orthodox Christians and all Russians, celebrating the Easter Sunday, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"The great holiday of Easter has a special moral meaning, carries in itself the unquenchable light of faith, fills the hearts of people with joy, love, with aspiration for the good. Easter celebrations, which are widely organized throughout the country, turn us to the centuries-old traditions of our ancestors, contribute to establishment in society of the enduring spiritual values and ideals," the telegram reads.

"With deep satisfaction I would like to highlight the creative, truly selfless work of the Russian Orthodox Church, representatives of other Christian confessions, aimed at solving important social problems, strengthening the institution of family, educating the younger generation, and harmonizing inter-religious and inter-ethnic relations. And of course, their huge role in preserving our richest historical and cultural heritage," the president said.