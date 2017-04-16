Putin, Medvedev attend Patriarchal Easter service in Moscow

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev with his wife Svetlana, President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin © Mihail Metcel'/TASS

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev with his wife Svetlana are attending the Patriarchal Easter service in Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral overnight.

The service is also attended by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and other prominent Russian political and public figures.

The Russian president regularly visits churches during major religious holidays. Typically, he attends the Easter service in Moscow and the Christmas service in other Russian churches.

The tradition of holding Patriarchal Easter services in Moscow’s main cathedral originates in 2001, when Patriarch Alexy II conducted the service in the rebuilt cathedral.