Patriarch Kirill to lead Easter divine service in Christ the Savior Cathedral

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill will lead overnight from April 15 to April 16 a solemn Easter divine service in Russia’s main Orthodox church - the Christ the Savior Cathedral in downtown Moscow, the press service of the Patriarch reported.

"On Easter night, Patriarch Kirill will lead the Cross-bearing procession, Easter morning service and divine liturgy in the Christ the Savior Cathedral," the press service said.

By tradition, initiated by the Foundation of St. Andrew the First Called in 2003, the Holy Fire will be delivered from Jerusalem for the Liturgy.

After the morning liturgy on Saturday Patriarch Kirill will make an annual Easter round of the temples of the Eastern Administrative District of Moscow, hold consecration of Easter cakes and eggs and talk with believers.