Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Patriarch Kirill to lead Easter divine service in Christ the Savior Cathedral

Society & Culture
April 15, 3:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Holy Fire will be delivered from Jerusalem for the Liturgy
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill will lead overnight from April 15 to April 16 a solemn Easter divine service in Russia’s main Orthodox church - the Christ the Savior Cathedral in downtown Moscow, the press service of the Patriarch reported.

"On Easter night, Patriarch Kirill will lead the Cross-bearing procession, Easter morning service and divine liturgy in the Christ the Savior Cathedral," the press service said.

By tradition, initiated by the Foundation of St. Andrew the First Called in 2003, the Holy Fire will be delivered from Jerusalem for the Liturgy.

After the morning liturgy on Saturday Patriarch Kirill will make an annual Easter round of the temples of the Eastern Administrative District of Moscow, hold consecration of Easter cakes and eggs and talk with believers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: space comes down to Earth and world gears up for Easter
15
This week in photos: tragedy in St. Petersburg, smoke in Dubai and fog over Vladivostok
12
Cherry blossoms in full bloom to usher in the arrival of spring
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
2
Snowden: 'Mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan hit US-built tunnels
3
Russia rejects reports of Su-24 bomber deliveries to Syria
4
Moscow calls for transparent investigation of Syria chemical incident
5
Russian senator calls for taking possibility of US attack on North Korea seriously
6
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
7
Russian Baltic Fleet warships leave for North Atlantic
TOP STORIES
Реклама