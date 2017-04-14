Back to Main page
Serbian filmmaker Kustrurica performs new concert set in Sochi

Society & Culture
April 14, 23:26 UTC+3 SOCHI
Kusturica brought not only his new movie but also a retrospective of his old ones, including a documentary based on the life of Diego Maradona and the cult movie Black Cat, White Cat
SOCHI, April 14. /TASS/. On Friday, Serbian movie director Emir Kusturica performed the new concert set of his The No Smoking Orchestra in the Russian city of Sochi. The set is dedicated to Kusturica’s latest movie On the Milky Road starring Monica Bellucci.

The No Smoking Orchestra first performed in Sochi in 2012, during the International Winter Arts Festival arranged by famous Russian musician Yuri Bashmet. "I am glad to bring my band to Sochi once again. I have many friends here," Kusturica said.

On his current visit, Kusturica brought not only his new movie but also a retrospective of his old ones, including a documentary based on the life of Argentine football player Diego Maradona and the cult movie Black Cat, White Cat that won the Silver Lion for Best Direction at the Venice Film Festival.

At the end of the festival, on April 16, Life Is a Miracle drama film will be shown as well as Underground comedy drama which won the Palme d’Or award at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival.

On the Milky Road premiered at the 2016 Venice Film Festival and was released in Russia on January 12, 2017. The movie tells a story of a milkman who supplies food to soldiers fighting in the Bosnian war. One day he meets a mysterious Italian woman who turns his life upside down.

Emir Kusturica was born on November 24, 1954 in Sarajevo, former Yugoslavia. He initiated the International the Kustendorf International Film and Music Festival and a short documentaries festival in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina. In 2005, he was President of the Cannes Film Festival Jury, in 2011 he presided over the jury of the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival official selection.

Kusturica has been given many awards for his activities, including the Order of Arts and Literature (France, 2007), Order of the Legion of Honor (France, 2011), Order of St. Sava (Serbian Orthodox Church, 2012), Order of St. King Milutin (Serbian Orthodox Church, 2014), Order of St. Stephen (Serbian Orthodox Church, 2016). In 2009, he received the Unity of Orthodox Nations International Foundation Award.

