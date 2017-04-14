Foreign Ministry points to fake Facebook account of Russian embassy in Czech Republic

Catholics, Orthodox Christians are allies, not rivals — Russian metropolitanSociety & Culture April 14, 17:18
MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. A fake account of the Russian embassy in the Czech Republic has emerged on Facebook, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday. The warning has been posted on the foreign ministry’s website where fake news concerning Russia are published.
According to the ministry, the account "has nothing to do with the Russian embassy."
"Those who started the fake account have been spreading information on behalf of the Russian embassy in the Czech Republic while they have no legal rights to do that, so they have been deliberately misleading the Czech Facebook users," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.
Russia considers this source of misinformation to be "aimed at exerting a proxy influence on public opinion in the Czech Republic, which has been much talked about lately in the western countries."
The official Facebook account of the Russian embassy in the Czech Republic can be found at here. The link is posted on the embassy’s official website.