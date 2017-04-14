Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Catholics, Orthodox Christians are allies, not rivals — Russian metropolitan

Society & Culture
April 14, 17:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Orthodox Christians and Catholics should join forces to protect Christianity, according to Metropolitan Hilarion
Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Kravchenko/TASS

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. It is still premature to talk about the possibility of the reunification of the Roman Catholic and the Russian Orthodox churches , but the two branches of Christianity have already become allies rather than rivals, the way it was before, Chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s External Church Relations Department, Metropolitan Hilarion (Alfeyev), said in an interview with TASS.

Read also
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia
Patriarch Kirill and French president discuss Christians’ plight in Middle East

"We are not talking about the churches’ reunification. However, we are confident that their rapprochement on a number of issues is possible. And, most importantly, we are not rivals, the way it was in the past, we are allies," the metropolitan said.

In his view, the churches’ reunification should be preceded by a serious theological dialogue between Orthodox Christians and Catholics. In particular, the issue of the primacy of the Universal Church has not been resolved to date.

Metropolitan Hilarion noted that the schism between the churches that occurred in 1054 contradicts the will of Jesus Christ for a single church, and, therefore, one cannot put up with the current situation. He noted that the Havana meeting between Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia and Pope Francis (held on February 12, 2016 - TASS) was conceived as a concrete step towards greater unity.

"Protecting our brothers and sisters living through a real genocide is a pressing task today, and Orthodox Christians and Catholics should work together to solve it," the metropolitan said.

He recalled that during the historic meeting between His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia and Pope Francis in Cuba in February 2016 the conversation focused on pooling efforts to counter terrorism, "especially in the Middle East where extremists threaten the very existence of Christians."

Read also

Lavrov believes EU avoiding discussions of problems of Middle East Christians
Putin, Pope Francis discuss protection of Christians in regional conflicts by phone
Russian patriarch, Queen Elizabeth II discuss situation of Christians in Europe
Orthodox, Catholic primates' meeting 'initiates international coalition of all Christians'
Patriarch Kirill predicts drastic changes in Europe if Christianity is ousted

Metropolitan Hilarion noted that the scope of interaction between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Roman Catholic Church covering various aspects of public life has expanded substantially over the past 25 years, "which was totally impossible during the Soviet era when the churches’ activities were limited by the authorities."

"Both churches in our country are concerned about the same problems - the crisis of morality in the modern society, a very high divorce and abortion rate and social problems," he noted.

The metropolitan added that representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church and the Russian Catholic Church will take part in the work of the fifth plenary meeting of Russia’s Christian Interfaith Relations Committee in St. Petersburg on April 26. The theme of the meeting is "Faith and overcoming civil standoff. Lessons of the Century.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: space comes down to Earth and world gears up for Easter
15
This week in photos: tragedy in St. Petersburg, smoke in Dubai and fog over Vladivostok
12
Cherry blossoms in full bloom to usher in the arrival of spring
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
2
Russia, Iran, Syria discuss redeployment of US weapons to Jordan’s border
3
Snowden: 'Mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan hit US-built tunnels
4
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
5
Russia, Iran and Syria vow to countinue war on terrorism
6
Kremlin warns against provocations as North Korea tensions mount
7
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
TOP STORIES
Реклама