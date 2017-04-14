Back to Main page
This week in photos: space comes down to Earth and world gears up for Easter

Society & Culture
April 14, 16:43 UTC+3
The world in pictures from TASS’ photo gallery
First woman in space, Russian State Duma member Valentina Tereshkova, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, first cosmonaut to perform a spacewalk Alexei Leonov and Russian actor Yevgeny Mironov seen ahead of a screening of the film The Spacewalker, April 11
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
© EPA/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/POOL
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
© EPA/RAUL CARO CADENAS
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
© Yuri Smityuk/TAS
© AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico
© Donat Sorokin/TASS
© EPA/Peter Komka
© EPA/ABIR SULTAN
© EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA
© EPA/BRAM VAN DER BIEZEN
© AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov
© EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
