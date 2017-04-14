This week in photos: space comes down to Earth and world gears up for Easter

This week in photos: tragedy in St. Petersburg, smoke in Dubai and fog over Vladivostok

This week in photos: tragedy in St. Petersburg, smoke in Dubai and fog over Vladivostok April 07, 16:03

The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show

The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show April 13, 18:05

A woman lays down flowers near a stone lion on the reopened Drottninggatan street where a hijacked truck was driven into a crowd of pedestrians and crashed into the department store, in Stockholm, Sweden, April 9 © AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Catholics participate in the Saint Wednesday procession on the occasion of the Holy Week in Caracas, Venezuela, April 12 © EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

A woman takes pictures of Easter eggs on display in front of St. Sofia Cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine, April 12 © AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov

An aerial view of a typical Dutch scene with mills, cows in the field, and a field of tulips in bloom, in Opdam, the Netherlands, April 13 © EPA/BRAM VAN DER BIEZEN

Children in a small pool watch man portraying a suffering Jesus Christ in a local community play called 'Senakulo' in Mandaluyong, Philippines, April 13 © EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A young Ultra-Orthodox Jew sits in a concrete cube as others pray and burn leavened bread, part of customary preparation ahead of the week-long Jewish high holiday of Passover that commemorates the Jewish exodus from Egypt in Biblical times, Jerusalem, Israel, April 10 © EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Men pour water from their bucket on a woman, all dressed in Matyo embroidered folk costumes typical to the region in Mezokovesd, to celebrate an old Hungarian Easter tradition, Hungary, April 13 © EPA/Peter Komka

A South American cowboy known as a gaucho is thrown off a wild horse during the Criolla del Prado rodeo in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 12 © AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

Mandarin ducks on the Bogataya River outside Vladivostok, Russia, April 10 © Yuri Smityuk/TAS

Fishers prepare a seine net for throwing as they fish for Alaska pollock in the Peter the Great Gulf, Russia, April 12 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Penintents of San Gonzalo attend a procession held on the occasion of Holy Monday during the Holy Week in Sevilla, Spain, April 10 © EPA/RAUL CARO CADENAS

A participant in the Grelka Fest 2017 festival at the Sheregesh ski resort, Russia, April 8 © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the International Space Station Expedition 50 of Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko and US astronaut Shane Kimbrough lands in a remote area in Kazakhstan, April 10 © EPA/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/POOL

First woman in space, Russian State Duma member Valentina Tereshkova, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, first cosmonaut to perform a spacewalk Alexei Leonov and Russian actor Yevgeny Mironov seen ahead of a screening of the film The Spacewalker, April 11 © Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

First woman in space, Russian State Duma member Valentina Tereshkova, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, first cosmonaut to perform a spacewalk Alexei Leonov and Russian actor Yevgeny Mironov seen ahead of a screening of the film The Spacewalker, April 11

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the International Space Station Expedition 50 of Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko and US astronaut Shane Kimbrough lands in a remote area in Kazakhstan, April 10

© EPA/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/POOL

A participant in the Grelka Fest 2017 festival at the Sheregesh ski resort, Russia, April 8

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Penintents of San Gonzalo attend a procession held on the occasion of Holy Monday during the Holy Week in Sevilla, Spain, April 10

© EPA/RAUL CARO CADENAS

Fishers prepare a seine net for throwing as they fish for Alaska pollock in the Peter the Great Gulf, Russia, April 12

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Mandarin ducks on the Bogataya River outside Vladivostok, Russia, April 10

© Yuri Smityuk/TAS

A South American cowboy known as a gaucho is thrown off a wild horse during the Criolla del Prado rodeo in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 12

© AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

Newborn lion cubs at the Yekaterinburg Zoo, Russia, April 12

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

Men pour water from their bucket on a woman, all dressed in Matyo embroidered folk costumes typical to the region in Mezokovesd, to celebrate an old Hungarian Easter tradition, Hungary, April 13

© EPA/Peter Komka

A young Ultra-Orthodox Jew sits in a concrete cube as others pray and burn leavened bread, part of customary preparation ahead of the week-long Jewish high holiday of Passover that commemorates the Jewish exodus from Egypt in Biblical times, Jerusalem, Israel, April 10

© EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Children in a small pool watch man portraying a suffering Jesus Christ in a local community play called 'Senakulo' in Mandaluyong, Philippines, April 13

© EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

An aerial view of a typical Dutch scene with mills, cows in the field, and a field of tulips in bloom, in Opdam, the Netherlands, April 13

© EPA/BRAM VAN DER BIEZEN

A woman takes pictures of Easter eggs on display in front of St. Sofia Cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine, April 12

© AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov

Catholics participate in the Saint Wednesday procession on the occasion of the Holy Week in Caracas, Venezuela, April 12

© EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ