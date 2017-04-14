This week in photos: space comes down to Earth and world gears up for Easter

First woman in space, Russian State Duma member Valentina Tereshkova, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, first cosmonaut to perform a spacewalk Alexei Leonov and Russian actor Yevgeny Mironov seen ahead of a screening of the film The Spacewalker, April 11
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the International Space Station Expedition 50 of Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko and US astronaut Shane Kimbrough lands in a remote area in Kazakhstan, April 10
© EPA/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/POOL
A participant in the Grelka Fest 2017 festival at the Sheregesh ski resort, Russia, April 8
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
Penintents of San Gonzalo attend a procession held on the occasion of Holy Monday during the Holy Week in Sevilla, Spain, April 10
© EPA/RAUL CARO CADENAS
Fishers prepare a seine net for throwing as they fish for Alaska pollock in the Peter the Great Gulf, Russia, April 12
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Mandarin ducks on the Bogataya River outside Vladivostok, Russia, April 10
© Yuri Smityuk/TAS
A South American cowboy known as a gaucho is thrown off a wild horse during the Criolla del Prado rodeo in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 12
© AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico
Newborn lion cubs at the Yekaterinburg Zoo, Russia, April 12
© Donat Sorokin/TASS
Men pour water from their bucket on a woman, all dressed in Matyo embroidered folk costumes typical to the region in Mezokovesd, to celebrate an old Hungarian Easter tradition, Hungary, April 13
© EPA/Peter Komka
A young Ultra-Orthodox Jew sits in a concrete cube as others pray and burn leavened bread, part of customary preparation ahead of the week-long Jewish high holiday of Passover that commemorates the Jewish exodus from Egypt in Biblical times, Jerusalem, Israel, April 10
© EPA/ABIR SULTAN
Children in a small pool watch man portraying a suffering Jesus Christ in a local community play called 'Senakulo' in Mandaluyong, Philippines, April 13
© EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA
An aerial view of a typical Dutch scene with mills, cows in the field, and a field of tulips in bloom, in Opdam, the Netherlands, April 13
© EPA/BRAM VAN DER BIEZEN
A woman takes pictures of Easter eggs on display in front of St. Sofia Cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine, April 12
© AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov
Catholics participate in the Saint Wednesday procession on the occasion of the Holy Week in Caracas, Venezuela, April 12
© EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
A woman lays down flowers near a stone lion on the reopened Drottninggatan street where a hijacked truck was driven into a crowd of pedestrians and crashed into the department store, in Stockholm, Sweden, April 9
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber