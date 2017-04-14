St.Peterburg teenager seriously injured as bomb goes off in his hands

Isinbayeva’s anti-doping post appointment may delay Russia's IAAF reinstatement — officialSport April 14, 2:37
ST. PETERSBURG, April 13. /TASS/. A teenager was seriously injured when an unidentified object went off in his hands at St. Petersburg historic Vasilyevsky Island, chief doctor of the city’s Second Children’s Hospital, Avtandil Mikava, told TASS.
"He is in our hospital in serious condition, he suffered a class II traumatic shock and is now being operated on. He suffered serious injuries to both arms. His condition is extremely serous," the doctor said.
According to the local police, the blast took place at about 18:40 on Thursday.
Circumstances surrounding the explosion are currently being established by investigators.The region’s Investigative Committee department said a criminal case was launched into the incident, but did not specify on what charges.