Three injured in St. Petersburg metro blast in severe condition — official

ST. PETERSBURG, April 12. /TASS/. Around 50 people injured in the recent terrorist attack on the St. Petersburg metro still remain hospitalized, the city’s Deputy Governor Anna Mityanina wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
"Three of the injured are in a severe condition, 40 are in a fair condition while 33 of the injured have been released from hospitals to outpatient care," she wrote.
According to previous reports, the death toll from the metro blast rose to 14 as an injured person died in hospital on Tuesday night.
The blast in a metro car between Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad stations occurred on April 3. The attack killed 14 people as well as the suicide bomber, while as many as 102 people were injured. Funerals for 13 victims have already been conducted.