Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian artist Nikolai Roerich’s painting sells for $260,000 in India

Society & Culture
April 11, 18:07 UTC+3 NEW DELHI
Roerich’s Pilgrim in the Himalayas painting was sold at an auction arranged in Mumbai by Osian’s art auction house
Share
1 pages in this article
Paintings by Nicholas Roerich

Paintings by Nicholas Roerich

© Alexandra Mudrats/TASS

NEW DELHI, April 11. /TASS/. Russian artist Nikolai Roerich’s Pilgrim in the Himalayas painting sold for $17.4 mln rupees (roughly $260,000) at an auction arranged in India’s Mumbai by Osian’s art auction house, Osian’s founder and chairman Neville Tuli told reporters on Tuesday.

"All the lots from Indira Gandhi’s family collection sold well, meeting and exceeding their auction estimates," he said. According to Tuli, "items from late Indira Gandhi’s family collection have been sold big at an auction in Mumbai." "Besides Gandhi, KCS Paniker’s Words and Symbols Series painting sold at 1.80 crore rupees while Nicholas Roerich’s Pilgrim in the Himalayas fetched 1.74 crore rupees," he added.

Read also

Russia’s oriental museum takes custody of Roerich paintings seized in fraud probe
Nicholas Roerich's seven paintings missing since WWII, turn up in Belgrade
Russian investigators seize Roerich paintings in ex-banker’s fraud case
Roerich’s 'Idols. Pagan Rus' original painting discovered in Croatia
Paintings of Roerich, Shishkin sold for more than $3 million at MacDougall’s auction

After leaving Russia, Nikolai Roerich spent a large part of his life in India. He passed away in his Himalayan estate in Naggar, located in the Kullu valley (the state of Himachal Pradesh). The estate now hosts an office of the International Memorial Roerich Trust and a museum storing paintings of Nikolai Roerich and his son Svyatoslav.

It took Nikolai Roerich many years to complete his Himalayas series. He created some of the paintings during his Central Asian expedition which is why these paintings are small in size. These pictures of upland scenery, reflecting not only the real landscape but also the artist’s spiritual experience, are some kind of illustrations for Roerich’s travel diary.

In 1942, Indira Gandhi and her father Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, spent a few days at Roerich’s estate. "That was a memorable visit to a surprising and gifted family where each member was a remarkable figure in himself, with a well-defined range of interests," Gandhi said later. "Roerich himself stays in my memory. He was a man with extensive knowledge and enormous experience, a man with a big heart, deeply influenced by all that he observed."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: tragedy in St. Petersburg, smoke in Dubai and fog over Vladivostok
12
Cherry blossoms in full bloom to usher in the arrival of spring
10
Top 10 most expensive gemstones ever sold
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says Tillerson’s statement on Syria is not 'an ultimatum'
2
West proposes UN draft resolution on Syria
3
China warns against using military force in Syria
4
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies
5
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
6
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
7
Russia signs export defense contracts worth over $9 bln in 2016
TOP STORIES
Реклама