Celebrated Russian poet Yevtushenko buried at cemetery near Moscow

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Internationally acclaimed Russian poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko who passed away on April 1 was buried at the writers’ settlement at Peredelkino near Moscow on Tuesday. His grave is located close to the grave of Nobel Prize winner in literature, Boris Pasternak. That was Yevtushenko’s last will.

A TASS correspondent reported that only the poets’ relatives and friends came to bid final farewell to him. The ceremony was closed to the public.

Hundreds of people earlier came to the Central Club of Literary Workers in downtown Moscow to pay their last respects to Yevtushenko.

Yevgeny Yevtushenko passed away on April 1 at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He moved to the US in 1991.

He was born in 1932 at the railway junction of Zima in the east-Siberian Irkutsk region into the family of Alexander Gangnus, a geologist and amateur poet. His first poem was published in the sports journal Sovietsky Sport.

Yevtushenko published his first collection of poems, 'The Explorers of the Future' in 1952. Later the same year, he became the youngest member of the Soviet Union of Writers. In 1963, he was nominated to the Nobel Prize in literature.

Yevtushenko authored more than 150 books that have been translated into dozens of foreign languages.