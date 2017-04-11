Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Celebrated Russian poet Yevtushenko buried at cemetery near Moscow

Society & Culture
April 11, 16:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russian poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko passed away on April 1 at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Internationally acclaimed Russian poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko who passed away on April 1 was buried at the writers’ settlement at Peredelkino near Moscow on Tuesday. His grave is located close to the grave of Nobel Prize winner in literature, Boris Pasternak. That was Yevtushenko’s last will.

Read also
Legendary Russian poet Yevtushenko dies in US

A TASS correspondent reported that only the poets’ relatives and friends came to bid final farewell to him. The ceremony was closed to the public.

Hundreds of people earlier came to the Central Club of Literary Workers in downtown Moscow to pay their last respects to Yevtushenko.

Yevgeny Yevtushenko passed away on April 1 at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He moved to the US in 1991.

He was born in 1932 at the railway junction of Zima in the east-Siberian Irkutsk region into the family of Alexander Gangnus, a geologist and amateur poet. His first poem was published in the sports journal Sovietsky Sport.

Yevtushenko published his first collection of poems, 'The Explorers of the Future' in 1952. Later the same year, he became the youngest member of the Soviet Union of Writers. In 1963, he was nominated to the Nobel Prize in literature.

Yevtushenko authored more than 150 books that have been translated into dozens of foreign languages.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: tragedy in St. Petersburg, smoke in Dubai and fog over Vladivostok
12
Cherry blossoms in full bloom to usher in the arrival of spring
10
Top 10 most expensive gemstones ever sold
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says Tillerson’s statement on Syria is not 'an ultimatum'
2
West proposes UN draft resolution on Syria
3
China warns against using military force in Syria
4
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies
5
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
6
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
7
Russia signs export defense contracts worth over $9 bln in 2016
TOP STORIES
Реклама