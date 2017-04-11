Back to Main page
Internationally acclaimed Russian poet to be buried at cemetery near Moscow

Society & Culture
April 11, 6:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The final farewell ceremony is to begin at 09:00 hours and will continue until 13:00 hours, with an opportunity for all the admirers of Yevtushenko's workers to come there
MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. General public is expectedto gather on Tuesday at the Central Club of Literary Workers in downtown Moscow to pay last respects to the internationally acclaimed Russian poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko, who died on April 1 in the U.S. at the age of 84.

The final farewell ceremony is to begin at 09:00 hours and will continue until 13:00 hours, with an opportunity for all the admirers of Yevtushenko's workers to come there.

Right after the farewell, his body will be taken to a cemetery at the writers' village of Peredelkino in the southwestern suburb of Moscow where he will be buried.

In line with the poet's will, his grave will be located close the grave of the Nobel prizewinner in literature, Boris Pasternak.

Only family members and close friends will attend the funeral at Peredelkino so that Yevtushenko's three sons Alexander, Yevgeny and Dmitry had an opportunity to spend some time alone with their father and to say good-bye to him.

Later in the day, the family and friends will get together again at a traditional Russian remembrance dinner. The poet's friend, Mikhail Margulis, told TASS earlier sixty-five people would come to remember Yevtushenko "with the warmest possible words" and would share their recollections with one another.

On Monday, the Reverend Vladimir Vigilyanskym, the father superior of the home church of Lomonosov State University, conducted a requiem service for the poet in church at Peredelkino.

Yevgeny Yevtushenko died on April 1 at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He moved to the U.S. in 1991.

He was born in 1932 at the railway junction of Zima in the east-Siberian Irkutsk region into the family of Alexander Gangnus, a geologist and amateur poet. His first poem was published in the sports journal Sovietsky Sport.

Yevtushenko published his first collection of poems, 'The Explorers of the Future' in 1952. Later in the same year, he became the youngest member of the Soviet Union of Writers.

In 1963, he was nominated to the Nobel Prize in literature.

Yevtushenko has authored more than 150 books that have been translated into dozens of foreign languages.

