One St. Petersburg terror attack victim in critical condition

ST. PETERSBURG, April 10. /TASS/. More than 50 people injured in a terrorist attack in the St. Petersburg subway remain in the city’s hospitals, one of them is in critical condition, four others - in grave condition, St. Petersburg Vice-Governor, Anna Mityanina wrote on Twitter on Monday.
"As of 7am Moscow Time on April 10, one person is in critical condition, four in a moderately severe condition and 40 others in satisfactory condition," she noted.
An explosive device went off on a subway train travelling between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations on Monday afternoon. A source in the law enforcement agencies said the explosives were set off by a suicide bomber. The blast claimed the lives of 13 people, more than 50 people were injured.