One St. Petersburg terror attack victim in critical condition

Society & Culture
April 10, 11:29 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
More than 50 people remain in the hospitals
Eight suspects detained over St. Petersburg metro bombing

ST. PETERSBURG, April 10. /TASS/. More than 50 people injured in a terrorist attack in the St. Petersburg subway remain in the city’s hospitals, one of them is in critical condition, four others - in grave condition, St. Petersburg Vice-Governor, Anna Mityanina wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"As of 7am Moscow Time on April 10, one person is in critical condition, four in a moderately severe condition and 40 others in satisfactory condition," she noted.

An explosive device went off on a subway train travelling between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations on Monday afternoon. A source in the law enforcement agencies said the explosives were set off by a suicide bomber. The blast claimed the lives of 13 people, more than 50 people were injured.

Read also

Identity of St. Petersburg blast suspect confirmed with DNA test
All victims of St. Petersburg's subway blast identified
Foiled 'second' blast attempt in St. Petersburg metro saves hundreds — subway employee
Investigative Committee names man behind St. Petersburg metro blast
Train operator on St. Petersburg attack: 'Alarm calls came from all cars simultaneously'

