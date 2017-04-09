Second victim in Taganrog gas blast found under debris

US congressman says probe into Russia’s 'interference' in election no obstacle to dialogueWorld April 10, 9:19
ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 9. /TASS/. Rescuers found body of the second victim in the gas explosion at an apartment house in Taganrog, local division of the Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Sunday.
"Another body was found as the debris was cleared," the source said.
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Rostov regional department, the incident occurred in an apartment on the fifth floor of a five-storey brick building. People from all the 70 apartments in the house are now staying at a temporary accommodation facility nearby.
Fire-fighting and rescue units are working at the scene. The reasons behind the incident are being specified.