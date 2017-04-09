Commuter train service in western Moscow restored

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The commuter train service in the west of Moscow has been restored after the accident, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Moscow Directorate informed TASS on Sunday.

"The commuter train service has been restored. The first train will travel along the railroad section where a passenger train and a commuter train collided shortly," the press service said.

On Saturday evening, a collision between a commuter train and the Moscow-Brest long-distance train occurred due to the use of the emergency brake by a motorman after a person tried to cross the railway tracks. Four railway carriages derailed, railway traffic was suspended.

According to Russian Railways, a total of 50 people applied for medical assistance. To date, doctors have discharged seven people injured in the accident, five others remain in hospitals.