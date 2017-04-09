Putin orders to take measures to eliminate aftermath of Moscow railway accident

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued instructions to take all necessary measures to deal with the aftermath of the collision between a passenger train and a commuter train in Moscow, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president was briefed on the accident immediately after the collision between a passenger train and a commuter train," he said. "Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov and Russian Railways President Oleg Belozerov briefed the head of state over the phone on steps taken to deal with the aftermath of the accident."

"Putin instructed to do take all necessary steps to remedy the situation," the Kremlin spokesman said.

On Saturday evening, a collision between a commuter train and the Moscow-Brest long-distance train occurred due to the emergency brake used by a motorman after a person tried to cross the railway tracks. Over twenty people have been injured in the accident. Railway traffic has so far been blocked.