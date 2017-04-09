Putin orders to take measures to eliminate aftermath of Moscow railway accident

US congressman says probe into Russia’s 'interference' in election no obstacle to dialogueWorld April 10, 9:19
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across RussiaMilitary & Defense April 10, 8:16
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'World April 10, 8:10
Stockholm terrorist attack perpetrator claims to have followed IS ordersWorld April 10, 8:01
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against RussiaWorld April 10, 6:30
South Ossetian CEC says 78% of voters support proposal on renaming republicWorld April 10, 2:20
Parliament speaker claims victory in first round of South Ossetian presidential electionWorld April 10, 2:13
Putin offers condolences to Egyptian president after blast in TantaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 09, 14:54
Resolving Syrian crisis without Moscow is impossible - German Foreign MinistryWorld April 09, 6:38
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued instructions to take all necessary measures to deal with the aftermath of the collision between a passenger train and a commuter train in Moscow, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The president was briefed on the accident immediately after the collision between a passenger train and a commuter train," he said. "Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov and Russian Railways President Oleg Belozerov briefed the head of state over the phone on steps taken to deal with the aftermath of the accident."
"Putin instructed to do take all necessary steps to remedy the situation," the Kremlin spokesman said.
On Saturday evening, a collision between a commuter train and the Moscow-Brest long-distance train occurred due to the emergency brake used by a motorman after a person tried to cross the railway tracks. Over twenty people have been injured in the accident. Railway traffic has so far been blocked.