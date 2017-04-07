Back to Main page
Condition of one person wounded in St. Petersburg metro blast worsens to critical

Society & Culture
April 07, 17:51 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
On April 3, an explosion hit a metro car in St. Petersburg leaving 13 people dead and more than 50 injured
ST. PETERSBURG, April 7. /TASS/. Two of those injured in the St. Petersburg metro blast are currently in a critical condition, the city’s Deputy Governor Anna Mityanina said on Friday.

"As of 13:00 local time (11:00 GMT), two of the injured are in a critical condition, four are in a severe condition, nine are in a moderately severe condition while 37 people are in a fair condition," she wrote on Twitter.

The deputy governor’s press service told TASS that the condition of one person injured in the blast had worsened to critical.

On the afternoon of April 3, an explosion hit a metro car between Tekhnologichesky Institut station and Sennaya Ploshchad stations in Russia’s city of St. Petersburg. The blast killed 13 people while more than 50 were injured.

The Russian Investigative Committee said that the blast had been carried out by Akbardzon Dzhalilov, 22, a native of Kyrgyzstan who had obtained Russian citizenship.

