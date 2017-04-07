Back to Main page
This week in photos: tragedy in St. Petersburg, smoke in Dubai and fog over Vladivostok

Society & Culture
April 07, 16:03 UTC+3
The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS
A man sits near the memorial site for the victims of a blast in St. Petersburg metro, at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station, Russia, April 4
© REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia's President Vladimir Putin lays flowers in memory of the St Petersburg metro explosion victims at Tekhnologichesky Institut station, Saint Petersburg, Russia, April 3
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Smoke rises from a fire at a construction site next to Dubai Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 2
© Anthea Ayache via AP
Israeli border policemen escort a boy away from a blocked alley after a stabbing attack inside the old city of Jerusalem according to Israeli police, April 1
© REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Stray dogs stand on tombs in Diamond Hill cemetery in Hong Kong, where the Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day, is observed, China, April 4
© EPA/JEROME FAVRE
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India, April 3
© REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A dog with "sindhur" (red powder) looks on during Hindu Tihar festival, in whose second day the dogs are worshipped, in Monterrey, Mexico, April 2
© REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Servicemen march at Alabino training ground during a rehearsal for the upcoming 9 May military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Moscow region, April 5
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
South Korean marines participate in an annual Amphibious Operations (AMPHOPS) during the annual Foal Eagle exercises against a possible attack from North Korea, in Pohang, South Korea, April 2
© EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN
People tour through a 200-meter-long arcade of lavender in a park in Shenyang in Liaoning province, China, April 4
© EPA/STR
Spain's King Felipe, accompanied by Queen Letizia, shakes hands with Honda Motor's humanoid robot Asimo as they visit Miraikan (National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation) in Tokyo, Japan, April 5
© REUTERS/Issei Kato
Boys play soccer as kites are seen in the sky during the 31st International Kite Festival in Berck, France, April 6
© AP Photo/Thibault Camus
A man rides a bullock cart during the traditional racing festival on the outskirts of Naypyitaw, Myanmar, April 1
© EPA/HEIN HTET
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China, April 4
© REUTERS/Aly Song
Mist over Vladivostok at night as fog settles over the Russian Pacific Coast, Russia, April 5
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
TOP STORIES
Реклама