Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin has tour of exhibition from Vatican Pinacoteca, display of Byzantine masterpieces

Society & Culture
February 09, 0:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW
He began the tour of the Vatican display with a rare 12th century work of the Roman school, ‘The Redeemer Conferring a Blessing’ that had never left the walls of the Holy See previously
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Moscow’s famous Tretyakov Arts Gallery on Wednesday night where he had a tour of two exhibitions underway there - ‘Roma. Aeterna. The Masterpieces of the Vatican’s Pinacoteca’ and ‘The Masterpieces of Byzantine’.

He began the tour of the Vatican display with a rare 12th century work of the Roman school, ‘The Redeemer Conferring a Blessing’ that had never left the walls of the Holy See previously.

The next work he stopped by was ‘The St Francis of Assisi" painted by Margaritone d’Arezzo in the 13th century. Tretyakov Gallery workers said the painting is featured in all textbooks on the history of arts and it represents the earliest known portrait of the saint who played a crucial role in the rise the Western Church.

Putin was also shown the works of masters of the Gothic style, whose paintings are extremely rare in Russian museum collections.

The exhibition ‘Roma. Aeterna. The Masterpieces of the Vatican’s Pinacoteca. Bellini, Rafael, Caravaggio’ represents a unique project as the Vatican Museums are showing the best part of their collection of 12th to the 18th centuries in Russia for the first time ever.

The forty-two canvasses by Giovanni Bellini, Melozzo da Forli, Perugino, Rafael, Caravaggio, Guido Reni, Guercino, Nicolas Poussin come across as real treats to the visitors.

A preliminary agreement on preparing the exhibition was reached in the course of President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Pope Francis I in Vatican City in June 2015.

The President also had a tour of the ‘Masterpieces of Byzantine’ display.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
Russian Far Eastern Safari Park marks 10 years anniversary
6
Russian adventurer Konyukhov sets off on record-breaking air balloon flight
16
Photos of the week: husky behind the wheel, underwater champagne and ghost ship on fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iran tests another ballistic missile - Fox News
2
Russia will use Iran's airbase to fight terrorists if necessary, envoy says
3
Crimean Tatars call on UN GA to recognize Crimea as part of Russia
4
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles
5
Syrian troops destroy over 4,500 terrorist facilities with Russian air task force’s help
6
Russian inspectors to perform observation flight over Turkey — Russian Defense Ministry
7
Russian museum obtains largest collection of 20th century Yamal artifacts
TOP STORIES
Реклама