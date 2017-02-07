Collection of watches worth over $10 mln seized from detained Sakhalin ex-governor

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Investigators have seized a collection of watches worth more than 600 mln rubles (roughly $10 mln) from former governor of the Sakhalin region Alexander Khoroshavin, Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

"During the investigation it became clear that Khoroshavin had a weakness for expensive accessories, particularly watches. He had a collection of 195 watches with a total value of 602 mln rubles," she said.

According to Petrenko, the most expensive watch cost $700,000. "Besides, investigators also found out that shortly before his arrest, Khoroshavin had ordered another watch worth 36 mln rubles (roughly $607,000)," Petrenko added.

She also said that during the investigation, goods with a total value of 1.5 bln rubles (roughly $25 mln) had been seized.

Former governor of the Sakhalin region Alexander Khoroshavin and three other defendants have been charged with receiving bribes totaling 522 mln rubles ($8.8 mln), the case has been already sent to court.