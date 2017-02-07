Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Collection of watches worth over $10 mln seized from detained Sakhalin ex-governor

Society & Culture
February 07, 22:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The most expensive watch cost $700,000
Share
1 pages in this article
former governor of the Sakhalin region Alexander Khoroshavin

former governor of the Sakhalin region Alexander Khoroshavin

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Investigators have seized a collection of watches worth more than 600 mln rubles (roughly $10 mln) from former governor of the Sakhalin region Alexander Khoroshavin, Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

Read also
Russia's Far Eastern Sakhalin region ex-governor Alexander Khoroshavin
Notorious diamond-encrusted pen of Russian Sakhalin’s ex-governor may be seized by state

"During the investigation it became clear that Khoroshavin had a weakness for expensive accessories, particularly watches. He had a collection of 195 watches with a total value of 602 mln rubles," she said.

According to Petrenko, the most expensive watch cost $700,000. "Besides, investigators also found out that shortly before his arrest, Khoroshavin had ordered another watch worth 36 mln rubles (roughly $607,000)," Petrenko added.

She also said that during the investigation, goods with a total value of 1.5 bln rubles (roughly $25 mln) had been seized.

Former governor of the Sakhalin region Alexander Khoroshavin and three other defendants have been charged with receiving bribes totaling 522 mln rubles ($8.8 mln), the case has been already sent to court.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
Russian Far Eastern Safari Park marks 10 years anniversary
6
Russian adventurer Konyukhov sets off on record-breaking air balloon flight
16
Photos of the week: husky behind the wheel, underwater champagne and ghost ship on fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Egypt’s Foreign Ministry officially calls Russian plane crash over Sinai act of terror
2
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
3
Pentagon says no dialogue with Russia on joining forces in Syria
4
Putin signs law decriminalizing domestic violence
5
Rosatom to create ammunition for Armata tanks
6
Russia’s envoy sees no signs of NATO’s changing its eastward expansion plans
7
Snap check of Russia’s Aerospace Forces begins Tuesday
TOP STORIES
Реклама