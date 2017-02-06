Russian girl creates new IKEA’s stuffed toy

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. A Russian girl becomes an author of a new stuffed toy for IKEA stores, the Swedish company said in its press release.

"A children’s drawing competition was held in all IKEA stores on November 20 and 25-27, 2016, with 2,730 participants in the age up to 12 from Russian cities and towns. A drawing of a Russian participant for the first time joined ranks of top ten winners of the international contest this year," the company said.

Sofia Oganyants from Khimki town in Moscow region became the winner with her drawing of toucan bird, IKEA said. Children from the US, the Republic of Korea, Australia, Japan, Poland, Bulgaria, the UAE, Germany and Austria are also among authors of designs.