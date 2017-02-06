Russian girl creates new IKEA’s stuffed toy

Russian girl creates new IKEA’s stuffed toySociety & Culture February 06, 21:43
Russian athletes secure early win in medals standings of 2017 Winter UniversiadeSport February 06, 21:07
Russian diplomat blames Kiev for military hardware pullback failureRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 20:10
Pole vault star Isinbayeva chosen as ambassador of 2017 Winter World Military GamesSport February 06, 19:53
Russia to issue 250,000 stamps depicting wolf as mascot for 2018 FIFA World CupSport February 06, 18:58
Russian diplomat says partnership policy aims at defining future of ArcticBusiness & Economy February 06, 18:44
More than 1.5 million people to take part in Ski-Track of Russia racesSport February 06, 18:29
FSB explains reason for introduction of border zone on frontier with BelarusRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 18:03
Russian court passes first ever verdict on failure to report a crimeRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 17:56
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. A Russian girl becomes an author of a new stuffed toy for IKEA stores, the Swedish company said in its press release.
"A children’s drawing competition was held in all IKEA stores on November 20 and 25-27, 2016, with 2,730 participants in the age up to 12 from Russian cities and towns. A drawing of a Russian participant for the first time joined ranks of top ten winners of the international contest this year," the company said.
Sofia Oganyants from Khimki town in Moscow region became the winner with her drawing of toucan bird, IKEA said. Children from the US, the Republic of Korea, Australia, Japan, Poland, Bulgaria, the UAE, Germany and Austria are also among authors of designs.