Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mayor says does not expect price tag for Sochi vacation to grow

Society & Culture
February 06, 18:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Near 6,500,000 people visited Sochi in 2016
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The price tag for a vacation in the Russian city of Sochi will not grow this year, Sochi Mayor Anatoly Pakhomov said following his meeting with representatives of big tour operators at the Federal Tourism Agency (Rostourism).

"I am confident that those working in the accommodation industry will hear and understand us. Hotel prices will not grow compared to 2016, I am completely sure of that," Pakhomov said.

Read also
Sochi investment forum, 2016
New projects for economic growth to dominate Sochi investment forum

He added that a meeting of accommodation industry representatives from all four Sochi districts would take place next week. "We will gather them all and explain what risks they could create if they raised the price tag," the Sochi mayor said. According to him, the city authorities will ensure the tourists’ safety. "We guarantee your safety, this is one of our advantages," he stated.

According to Pakhomov, as many as 6,500,000 people visited Sochi in 2016, which is the highest number to date. The mayor explained that "it became possible because many accommodation facilities had been brought into operation." "We are capable of providing accommodation to 200,000 visitors (at a time)," Pakhomov said. "Our opportunities are huge, so we want tour operators to know that we are ready to join their efforts aimed at improving the tourism industry’s efficiency," the mayor noted adding that in Sochi tourists would feel safe and comfortable.

Pakhomov stressed that new competitors for Sochi had been emerging which were seeking to dump prices. "Tourists used to travel abroad are our main challenge but Russian resorts have many advantages, Turkish and Egyptian resorts know that so they will have to improve their capabilities."

Pakhomov pointed out that package tours to Sochi were on sale through 26 regional travel agencies for the second year in a row.

Gallery
5 photo
© Alexey Nikolsky/Russian president's press service/TASS, Archive

Putin hits ice at Night Hockey League match in Sochi

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Photos of the week: husky behind the wheel, underwater champagne and ghost ship on fire
8
Not only groundhog: weather-predicting animals
14
Pristine Russia: the unique natural world and landscapes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'
2
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with US
3
Russian diplomat blames Kiev for military hardware pullback failure
4
FSB explains reason for introduction of border zone on frontier with Belarus
5
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
6
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
7
Russia's Finance Ministry says oil prices may hover around $40-60 per barrel in 2017-2019
TOP STORIES
Реклама