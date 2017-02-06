Mayor says does not expect price tag for Sochi vacation to grow

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The price tag for a vacation in the Russian city of Sochi will not grow this year, Sochi Mayor Anatoly Pakhomov said following his meeting with representatives of big tour operators at the Federal Tourism Agency (Rostourism).

"I am confident that those working in the accommodation industry will hear and understand us. Hotel prices will not grow compared to 2016, I am completely sure of that," Pakhomov said.

He added that a meeting of accommodation industry representatives from all four Sochi districts would take place next week. "We will gather them all and explain what risks they could create if they raised the price tag," the Sochi mayor said. According to him, the city authorities will ensure the tourists’ safety. "We guarantee your safety, this is one of our advantages," he stated.

According to Pakhomov, as many as 6,500,000 people visited Sochi in 2016, which is the highest number to date. The mayor explained that "it became possible because many accommodation facilities had been brought into operation." "We are capable of providing accommodation to 200,000 visitors (at a time)," Pakhomov said. "Our opportunities are huge, so we want tour operators to know that we are ready to join their efforts aimed at improving the tourism industry’s efficiency," the mayor noted adding that in Sochi tourists would feel safe and comfortable.

Pakhomov stressed that new competitors for Sochi had been emerging which were seeking to dump prices. "Tourists used to travel abroad are our main challenge but Russian resorts have many advantages, Turkish and Egyptian resorts know that so they will have to improve their capabilities."

Pakhomov pointed out that package tours to Sochi were on sale through 26 regional travel agencies for the second year in a row.