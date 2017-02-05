Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Candidate for UNESCO head calls Russia example of harmony, respect among religions

Society & Culture
February 05, 9:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The candidate for the high position at UNESCO from Egypt also added her country "is happy to support and expand strong mutual relations with Russia" for many decades
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. A candidate for the position of the UNESCO director general, representing Egypt, Mushira Khattab, is impressed by the level of cooperation and co-existence of different religions in Russia.

"I am truly amazed by one thing - in Russia live together people of different religions, I am very impressed," she said. "This is what we would like to see cooperation among religions, this is how we, Muslims, want to feel Christians and Jews - all religions. Those are relations we want to see in attitude of Christians to Muslims, Jews and other religions."

"I can see harmony, I can see respect, and this is wonderful," she said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 television channel on Sunday.

"I am very happy to visit Russia at last," she said. "This is a country I love: you have so much history, so much culture, I mean, Moscow is an open museum."

The candidate for the high position at UNESCO from Egypt also added her country "is happy to support and expand strong mutual relations with Russia" for many decades.

"We are very satisfied with cooperation and support from Russia," she said in conclusion.

The current UNESCO secretary general, Irina Bokova, takes the position for the second term already, and her mandate expires this year. Election is due at the 40 session of the Organization’s General Conference in autumn. By now, four countries have nominated candidates - Vietnam, Egypt, Qatar and Lebanon. The final list of candidates will be published on April 1, 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
UNESCO
Countries
Egypt
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Photos of the week: husky behind the wheel, underwater champagne and ghost ship on fire
8
Not only groundhog: weather-predicting animals
14
Pristine Russia: the unique natural world and landscapes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia ready to take its part of road towards restoration of relations with US
2
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
3
Moscow by introducing tit-for-tat measures against EU does everything honestly - Lavrov
4
Russian warplanes conduct airstrikes near al-Mayadeen in Syria's Deir ez-Zor
5
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
6
Zhirinovsky plans running for presidency in 2018
7
Russia, Mongolia to discuss plans to build dams in Lake Baikal area
TOP STORIES
Реклама