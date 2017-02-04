Back to Main page
Russian inspectors stage simulated emergency test at Cairo’s airport

Society & Culture
February 04, 4:12 UTC+3 CAIRO
According to the online newspaper Russian specialists tried to smuggle the mockup of a bomb into the arrivals lounge of the airport’s second terminal thrice
1 pages in this article

CAIRO, February 4. /TASS/. Russian security specialists currently inspecting Cairo’s airport have simulated an emergency by trying to bring a dummy explosive device into the arrivals lounge, Ahram Online said on Saturday.

According to the online newspaper Russian specialists tried to smuggle the mockup of a bomb into the arrivals lounge of the airport’s second terminal thrice. Each time the security personnel upset the attempt. According to the Ahram Online report, Russian inspectors who have made several fact-finding trips to Egypt used such checks for the first time.

After simulating the emergencies that met with the local security services’ effective response five members of the Russian group of inspectors have left Cairo for Moscow. Another group of six experts will spend two more days scrutinizing the airport’s security. Also, they are scheduled to have a meeting with senior Civil Aviation Ministry officials.

Russian specialists arrived in Cairo on February 2. On Friday they were checking security measures taken at the second terminal lately. In particular, they studied luggage examination equipment, systems of the personnel’s biometric control, video monitoring and luggage handling. This inspection of Cairo’s airport is going to be the last one before a final report on the Egyptian airports’ security will be presented and the question raised when the two countries may resume air traffic, disrupted in November 2015 after the explosion of a Russian passenger jet over the Sinai Peninsula.

In January 2017 a group of Russian specialists inspected the airports of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh. It is expected that Russian liners will first resume flights to the second terminal of Cairo’s airport and then to Egypt’s tourist resorts. Before that Moscow and Cairo will sign an agreement on air security.

