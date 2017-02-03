Back to Main page
Russia’s oldest actress Zoya Bulgakova dies at 102

Society & Culture
February 03, 11:59 UTC+3 NOVOSIBIRSK
The final farewell ceremony for the actress will take place at the House of Actors on February 6
Zoya Bulgakova

NOVOSIBIRSK, February 3. /TASS/. Russia’s oldest actress Zoya Bulgakova, who held the title of the Honored Artist of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic, has died on Friday in the city of Novosibirsk at the age of 102, the press service of the Globus Youth Theater (formerly known as the Young Spectator’s Theatre) told TASS. Bulgakova worked in this theater since 1930 being one of the first actresses graduating from the theater’s studio.

Zoya Bulgakova was born in Novonikolayevsk (now Novosibirsk) on December 24, 1914.

She was been invited to Moscow and played the Queen in Twelve Months at the Young Spectator's Theatre, which became one of her brightest roles. The author of Twelve Months, Samuil Marshak, was so much fascinated by the Siberian-born actress’s talent that he added more lines for her. However, she did not want to stay in Moscow and left the theatre at 55, since, in her words, she "did not want to deceive the audience" and wished to remain "a child in children’s memory."

Zoya Bulgakova was granted the title of an Honored Artist of Russia, she was also an honorary citizen of Novosibirsk. In 2001, she was enrolled in the Golden Book of Culture of the Novosibirsk region. Besides that, she was enrolled in the Best People of Russia encyclopedia. In 1999, she was named Person of the Year for her great input into the development of theater arts and culture in the city of Novosibirsk. She was awarded with a Meritorious Labor medal for her activities during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, as well as a Labor Veteran medal.

The final farewell ceremony for the actress will take place at the House of Actors on February 6.

