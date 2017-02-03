Back to Main page
Photos of the week: husky behind the wheel, underwater champagne and ghost ship on fire

Society & Culture
February 03, 17:02 UTC+3
The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS
Husky dogs in a car ahead of a dog sled race in Omsk region, Russia, January 29
Husky dogs in a car ahead of a dog sled race in Omsk region, Russia, January 29
Husky dogs in a car ahead of a dog sled race in Omsk region, Russia, January 29
© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
US President Donald Trump pulls a chair out for Paula White from the New Christian Destiny Center in White House, USA, February 1
US President Donald Trump pulls a chair out for Paula White from the New Christian Destiny Center in White House, USA, February 1
US President Donald Trump pulls a chair out for Paula White from the New Christian Destiny Center in White House, USA, February 1
© REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Americans and other expatriates gather to protest US President Donald Trump's recent travel ban outside of the US Embassy in Tokyo, January 31
Americans and other expatriates gather to protest US President Donald Trump's recent travel ban outside of the US Embassy in Tokyo, January 31
Americans and other expatriates gather to protest US President Donald Trump's recent travel ban outside of the US Embassy in Tokyo, January 31
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
New Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere from France (right) reacts after being announced as the winner, as first runner-up Raquel Pelissier from Haiti looks on during the coronation ceremony of the 65th Miss Universe pageant in Philippines, January 30
New Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere from France (right) reacts after being announced as the winner, as first runner-up Raquel Pelissier from Haiti looks on during the coronation ceremony of the 65th Miss Universe pageant in Philippines, January 30
New Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere from France (right) reacts after being announced as the winner, as first runner-up Raquel Pelissier from Haiti looks on during the coronation ceremony of the 65th Miss Universe pageant in Philippines, January 30
© EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA
A portrait of a Ukrainian language teacher is painted by Australian artist Guido Van Helten on an apartment building damaged by shells in Avdeyevka, eastern Ukraine, February 1
A portrait of a Ukrainian language teacher is painted by Australian artist Guido Van Helten on an apartment building damaged by shells in Avdeyevka, eastern Ukraine, February 1
A portrait of a Ukrainian language teacher is painted by Australian artist Guido Van Helten on an apartment building damaged by shells in Avdeyevka, eastern Ukraine, February 1
© AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka
Up Helly Aa Viking festival in Lerwick on the Shetland Isles, Scotland, January 31
Up Helly Aa Viking festival in Lerwick on the Shetland Isles, Scotland, January 31
Up Helly Aa Viking festival in Lerwick on the Shetland Isles, Scotland, January 31
© Jane Barlow/PA via AP
A competitor falls in mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, Britain, January 29
A competitor falls in mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, Britain, January 29
A competitor falls in mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, Britain, January 29
© EPA/NIGEL RODDIS
Smoke rises over the ghost ship Yeruslan, at anchor in the Amur Bay waters, Russia, January 31
Smoke rises over the ghost ship Yeruslan, at anchor in the Amur Bay waters, Russia, January 31
Smoke rises over the ghost ship Yeruslan, at anchor in the Amur Bay waters, Russia, January 31
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Visitors stand in front of the monumental panoramic artwork 'Titanic - the promise of Modernity', which is printed on cloth widths by artist Yadegar Asisi in Leipzig, Germany, January 29
Visitors stand in front of the monumental panoramic artwork 'Titanic - the promise of Modernity', which is printed on cloth widths by artist Yadegar Asisi in Leipzig, Germany, January 29
Visitors stand in front of the monumental panoramic artwork 'Titanic - the promise of Modernity', which is printed on cloth widths by artist Yadegar Asisi in Leipzig, Germany, January 29
© AP Photo/Jens Meyer
People drink champagne while sitting inside "The Pearl", a spheric dining room placed 5 metres underwater in the NEMO33 diving center, one of the world's deepest pools (33 metre) built to train professional divers, in Brussels, Belgium, January 31
People drink champagne while sitting inside "The Pearl", a spheric dining room placed 5 metres underwater in the NEMO33 diving center, one of the world's deepest pools (33 metre) built to train professional divers, in Brussels, Belgium, January 31
People drink champagne while sitting inside "The Pearl", a spheric dining room placed 5 metres underwater in the NEMO33 diving center, one of the world's deepest pools (33 metre) built to train professional divers, in Brussels, Belgium, January 31
© REUTERS/Yves Herman
A boy takes a selfie between wax replicas of US President Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, at the Wax Museum in Mexico City, February 1
A boy takes a selfie between wax replicas of US President Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, at the Wax Museum in Mexico City, February 1
A boy takes a selfie between wax replicas of US President Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, at the Wax Museum in Mexico City, February 1
© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
A settler jumps into a trailer in Amona outpost in the West Bank, as Israeli forces evacuate a controversial settlement, February 1
A settler jumps into a trailer in Amona outpost in the West Bank, as Israeli forces evacuate a controversial settlement, February 1
A settler jumps into a trailer in Amona outpost in the West Bank, as Israeli forces evacuate a controversial settlement, February 1
© AP Photo/Ariel Schalit
Bell carrying people called Joaldunaks take part in carnival between the Pyrenees villages of Ituren and Zubieta, northern Spain, January 30
Bell carrying people called Joaldunaks take part in carnival between the Pyrenees villages of Ituren and Zubieta, northern Spain, January 30
Bell carrying people called Joaldunaks take part in carnival between the Pyrenees villages of Ituren and Zubieta, northern Spain, January 30
© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
Female boxers train during a photo session on Havana's sea wall, in Cuba, January 30
Female boxers train during a photo session on Havana's sea wall, in Cuba, January 30
Female boxers train during a photo session on Havana's sea wall, in Cuba, January 30
© AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
A flower shoots through a landscape razed by wildfires in Chile, February 2
A flower shoots through a landscape razed by wildfires in Chile, February 2
A flower shoots through a landscape razed by wildfires in Chile, February 2
© AP Photo/Esteban Felix
Visitors to a temple fair watch a Chinese acrobat dressed in traditional costumes perform during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing, China, February 1
Visitors to a temple fair watch a Chinese acrobat dressed in traditional costumes perform during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing, China, February 1
Visitors to a temple fair watch a Chinese acrobat dressed in traditional costumes perform during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing, China, February 1
© AP Photo/Andy Wong
Russian military engineers clearing the Citadel of Aleppo of mines.
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined February 03, 11:24
Groundhog Club co-handler raises Phil the weather prognosticating groundhog from his burrow during the Groundhog Day celebration at in Punxsutawney, USA. Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter
Not only groundhog: weather-predicting animals February 02, 17:30
A truck that came under fire during a shelling attack of Donetsk’s Kievsky district
The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine February 01, 15:53
Pristine Russia: the unique natural world and landscapes January 31, 17:20
The opening of the first McDonald's restaurant near Pushkinskaya metro station in Moscow, January 31, 1990
First McDonalds in the USSR January 31, 14:39
Volunteers at the launch of a 2018 FIFA World Cup countdown clock marking 500 days before the start of the World Cup in Kaliningrad
500-day countdown to 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russian cities January 30, 17:48
Photos of the week: husky behind the wheel, underwater champagne and ghost ship on fire
TOP STORIES
