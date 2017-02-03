Photos of the week: husky behind the wheel, underwater champagne and ghost ship on fire

First McDonalds in the USSR

Visitors to a temple fair watch a Chinese acrobat dressed in traditional costumes perform during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing, China, February 1 © AP Photo/Andy Wong

A flower shoots through a landscape razed by wildfires in Chile, February 2 © AP Photo/Esteban Felix

Female boxers train during a photo session on Havana's sea wall, in Cuba, January 30 © AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

Bell carrying people called Joaldunaks take part in carnival between the Pyrenees villages of Ituren and Zubieta, northern Spain, January 30 © AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

A settler jumps into a trailer in Amona outpost in the West Bank, as Israeli forces evacuate a controversial settlement, February 1 © AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

A boy takes a selfie between wax replicas of US President Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, at the Wax Museum in Mexico City, February 1 © AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

People drink champagne while sitting inside "The Pearl", a spheric dining room placed 5 metres underwater in the NEMO33 diving center, one of the world's deepest pools (33 metre) built to train professional divers, in Brussels, Belgium, January 31 © REUTERS/Yves Herman

Visitors stand in front of the monumental panoramic artwork 'Titanic - the promise of Modernity', which is printed on cloth widths by artist Yadegar Asisi in Leipzig, Germany, January 29 © AP Photo/Jens Meyer

Smoke rises over the ghost ship Yeruslan, at anchor in the Amur Bay waters, Russia, January 31 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

A competitor falls in mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, Britain, January 29 © EPA/NIGEL RODDIS

Up Helly Aa Viking festival in Lerwick on the Shetland Isles, Scotland, January 31 © Jane Barlow/PA via AP

A portrait of a Ukrainian language teacher is painted by Australian artist Guido Van Helten on an apartment building damaged by shells in Avdeyevka, eastern Ukraine, February 1 © AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

New Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere from France (right) reacts after being announced as the winner, as first runner-up Raquel Pelissier from Haiti looks on during the coronation ceremony of the 65th Miss Universe pageant in Philippines, January 30 © EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Americans and other expatriates gather to protest US President Donald Trump's recent travel ban outside of the US Embassy in Tokyo, January 31 © AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

US President Donald Trump pulls a chair out for Paula White from the New Christian Destiny Center in White House, USA, February 1 © REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Husky dogs in a car ahead of a dog sled race in Omsk region, Russia, January 29 © Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS

