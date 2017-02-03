Bolshoi confirms resignation of prima ballerina Maria Alexandrova

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Bolshoi Theater has confirmed resignation of one of the ballet company stars, internationally acclaimed prima ballerina Maria Alexandrova. The resignation was voluntary, it said.

"On January 19, 2017, People’s Artist of Russia Maria Alexandrova filed a request for voluntary resignation," a spokesperson for the theater said. "This was Ms. Alexandrova’s personal decision."

"Theater executives and artistic directors of the ballet company have had a number of meetings with her where they asked her to continue employment at the theater but Maria Alexandrova did not revise her decision," he said.

"In line with the requirements of labor laws, her request was entertained in two weeks after the date of filing," the spokesperson said. "The directorate of the theater regrets Ms. Alexandrova’s decision.

Still the Bolshoi hopes the ballerina will appear in its productions again. "We praise Maria Alexandrova’s talent and incontestable performing skills. The Bolshoi executives hope to continue cooperation with her."

The ballerina wrote in Instagram she was bowing out of Boshoi and thanked the fellow-dancers, dance coaches and spectators.

"My truly beloved spectators and colleagues," she wrote. "I’d like to thank each of you and to express a really sincere gratitude for the long road we did together with you in the walls of the Bolshoi."

"Yet this splendid story is over," Alexandrova wrote. "I’ve made a decision and I’m turning this page."

She did not specify the reasons for which she was leaving.

Maria Alexandrova was born in Moscow. While still a student at the Moscow State Choreographic Academy, she took part in an international ballet contest in Moscow in 1997 and got a contract with the Bolshoi.

She will be remembered for her appearance in La Sylphide, The Flames of Paris, La Bayadere, The Sleeping Beauty, Don Quixote, and other ballets.

Alexandrova is a winner of the Golden Mask national prize for excellence in performing arts. In 2009, she received the title of People’s Artist of Russia.