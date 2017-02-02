Russia's Hermitage Museum to sign agreement on restoration of Palmyra with UNESCO

St PETERSBURG, February 2. /TASS/. State Hermitage Museum is ready to sign an agreement on restoration of Palmyra with the participation of other cultural organizations and UNESCO, Dr. Mikhail Piotrovsky, the Director-General of the museum told a news conference on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, Palmyra has been let slip but it must be returned and that's a point of honor," he said. "An agreement with Syria on our participation alongside with UNESCO in the restoration of Palmyra monuments is in the offing."

Piotrovsky said new destructions committed by the Islamic State militfants had inflicted damage on the historic site but their restoration was still possible.