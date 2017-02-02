Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Hermitage Museum to sign agreement on restoration of Palmyra with UNESCO

Society & Culture
February 02, 21:46 UTC+3 St PETERSBURG
"Palmyra must be returned and that's a point of honor," the Director-General of the museum Dr. Mikhail Piotrovsky said
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Director General of the State Hermitage Museum Mikhail Piotrovsky
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeance

St PETERSBURG, February 2. /TASS/. State Hermitage Museum is ready to sign an agreement on restoration of Palmyra with the participation of other cultural organizations and UNESCO, Dr. Mikhail Piotrovsky, the Director-General of the museum told a news conference on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, Palmyra has been let slip but it must be returned and that's a point of honor," he said. "An agreement with Syria on our participation alongside with UNESCO in the restoration of Palmyra monuments is in the offing."

Piotrovsky said new destructions committed by the Islamic State militfants had inflicted damage on the historic site but their restoration was still possible.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Not only groundhog: weather-predicting animals
14
Pristine Russia: the unique natural world and landscapes
10
First McDonalds in the USSR
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
3
Trump denies easing sanctions against Russia
4
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
5
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
6
Kiev court authorizes detention of former President Viktor Yanukovich
7
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim
TOP STORIES
Реклама