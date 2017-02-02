Back to Main page
Memorial plaque, exhibition to be unveiled in Moscow in memory of Tu-154 crash victims

Society & Culture
February 02, 4:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The memorial plaque by sculptor Denis Stritovich will be fixed on the building of the Musical Military School of the Moscow State Institute of Culture
MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. A memorial plate and an exhibition will be unveiled in Moscow on the 40th day after the crash of a Russian Tu-154 airliner over the Black Sea on December 25, the press service of the Russian Military-Historical Society that initiated the events told Tass.

The memorial plaque by sculptor Denis Stritovich will be fixed on the building of the Musical Military School of the Moscow State Institute of Culture in memory of 14 graduates and students.

Participants in the unveiling ceremony will also lay flowers and a concert will be held in memory of the students killed in the air disaster.

The exhibition "Saved Relics" will be opened in memory of the head of the department for culture at the Russian Defense Ministry, Anton Gubankov. The exhibition will feature Russian military uniforms of the 18th-19th centuries.

Tu-154 crash

A Russian defense ministry Tu-154 bound for Syria crashed in the early morning on December 25 shortly after taking off from Sochi. There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including eight crew members and 84 passengers. Among them were journalists from Russia's Channel One, Zvezda and NTV networks, servicemen and musicians from the world-acclaimed Alexandrov ensemble, the official choir of the Russian armed forces, who set off to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria. The Executive Director of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Russian for Fair Aid or Fair Help) charity fund Elizaveta Glinka, known to the Russian public as Dr. Liza, was also on board the flight.

