Russia to take part in Eurovision 2017 in Kiev

Society & Culture
January 31, 15:48 UTC+3 KIEV
KIEV, January 31. /TASS/. Russia’s representative will perform in the second semi-final of the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, scheduled to be held in Ukraine’s capital of Kiev on May 11. The semi-final allocation draw ceremony took place on Tuesday in the Column Hall of Kiev’s City Administration office.

Independence Square in Kiev
Kiev hopes to earn 20 mln euros on Eurovision-2017 song contest

Artists form Macedonia, Malta, the Netherlands, Serbia, Denmark, Romania, Hungary, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Estonia, Israel, Bulgaria, San-Marino, Lithuania, Croatia, Norway and Belarus will also perform in the second semi-final.

Representatives of Montenegro, Finland, Georgia, Portugal, Belgium, Sweden, Albania, Azerbaijan, Australia, Cyprus, Slovenia, Armenia, Moldova, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Greece, Iceland and Poland will take part in the first semi-final which will be held on May 9.

A total of 43 countries will participate in the Eurovision Song Contest this year. The show producers will determine the order of participation of the contestants later. The grand final will take place on May 13.

Ukraine has been silent as to what the stage decorations will look like as well as who will host the contest. As reported earlier, premises with an area of 31,000 square meters, including three pavilions and 15 conference halls, will be leased to arrange the contest, the lease will cost 35.1 mln hryvnias (roughly $1.15 mln).

Ukraine’s capital Kiev
Kiev to host Eurovision 2017 song contest

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Finance Minister Alexander Danilyuk said that the funds needed to organize the contest had been assured. A total of 430 mln hryvnias ($17.2 mln) have been guaranteed, besides, 455.7 mln hryvnias ($17.4 mln) are planned to be allocated from the country’s budget. The Kiev City Administration allocated 50 mln hryvnias ($1.9 mln) in 2016 and plans to allocate another 150 mln hryvnias ($5.7 mln) in 2017.

On January 30, Ukraine revealed the theme for the 2017 contest which is Celebrate Diversity, as well as a logo design based around namysto - a traditional Ukrainian bead necklace.

Ukraine’s singer Jamala won the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest held in Stockholm with the song called "1944". Russia’s Sergey Lazarev, who sang the song "You Are The Only One", took the third place. Kiev previously hosted Eurovision in 2005 after Ukrainian singer Ruslana won the 2004 contest in Istanbul. According to the contest rules, the winning country hosts the contest the next year.

