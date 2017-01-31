Back to Main page
Pristine Russia: the unique natural world and landscapes

Society & Culture
January 31, 17:20 UTC+3
"Pristine Russia" photo festival is underway in Moscow from January 20 to February 23
"Pristine Russia" photo festival is underway in Moscow's Central House of Artists from January 20 to February 23. In 2017 this event is dedicated to the Russia's Year of Ecology and 100th anniversary of Russia's system of protecting natural areas. More than 200 photographs of the unique natural world and landscapes from all corners of Russia are on the display. 

The material was prepared with the help of the "Pristine Russia" festival administration

