Emergency workers in eastern Russia rescue dog from ice floe

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, January 30. /TASS/. Emergency workers in the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia’s Far East have rescued a dog who found itself on an ice floe cut from the fixed ice layer by a tug-boat, the regional branch of the emergencies ministry told TASS on Monday.

"A tug-boat leaving the port cut off the dog from the shore. Three emergence workers headed to help the animal. One of them put on a wetsuit and tying a rope around himself started to crawl towards the dog across the ice. Then he crawled back to the shore bringing the dog with him," the emergencies ministry’s branch said.

Despite the fact that the dog was 50 meters away from the shore, neither the emergency worker nor the dog suffered any injuries.

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky is located on the shores of the Pacific Ocean’s Avacha Bay which has recently frozen over due to low temperatures. However, emergency workers say that the ice is unstable.

