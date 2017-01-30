Emergency workers in eastern Russia rescue dog from ice floe

Massive combat readiness check completed in Russia’s Central Military DistrictMilitary & Defense January 30, 8:34
Russian science fiction thriller ‘Attraction’ rakes up $6.9 mln at box officeSociety & Culture January 30, 8:30
Canadian PM slams mosque shooting in Quebec City as 'cowardly attack'World January 30, 8:10
Russian defense ministry: Syrians need real help, not empty promisesMilitary & Defense January 30, 8:05
Hamon to be nominated French Socialist Party’s presidential candidateWorld January 30, 1:12
Gorbachev calls on UN SC to initiate resolution on inadmissibility of nuclear warfareRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 29, 23:57
Putin-Trump conversation may give head-start to Russia-US dialogue, says expertRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 29, 23:25
Crew of Russian TV channel comes under gunfire by Ukrainian military in DonbassWorld January 29, 19:08
Syria’s draft constitution envisages republican form of government - Russian General StaffRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 29, 18:49
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, January 30. /TASS/. Emergency workers in the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia’s Far East have rescued a dog who found itself on an ice floe cut from the fixed ice layer by a tug-boat, the regional branch of the emergencies ministry told TASS on Monday.
"A tug-boat leaving the port cut off the dog from the shore. Three emergence workers headed to help the animal. One of them put on a wetsuit and tying a rope around himself started to crawl towards the dog across the ice. Then he crawled back to the shore bringing the dog with him," the emergencies ministry’s branch said.
Despite the fact that the dog was 50 meters away from the shore, neither the emergency worker nor the dog suffered any injuries.
Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky is located on the shores of the Pacific Ocean’s Avacha Bay which has recently frozen over due to low temperatures. However, emergency workers say that the ice is unstable.