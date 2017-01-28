One dies, 5 hurt in accident with minivan near Moscow

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. A KIA car collided with a minivan not far from Volokolamsk in the Moscow region, where one person died and five got injured, press service of the regional police told TASS on Saturday.

"A woman lost control of a KIA car and got onto the opposite lane, where the vehicle collided with a Ford minivan," the press service said. "The woman died, and five passengers in the minivan got injured."

Several ambulance brigades and the police are working on the site.