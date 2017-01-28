Back to Main page
One dies, 5 hurt in accident with minivan near Moscow

Society & Culture
January 28, 11:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Several ambulance brigades and the police are working on the site
MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. A KIA car collided with a minivan not far from Volokolamsk in the Moscow region, where one person died and five got injured, press service of the regional police told TASS on Saturday.

"A woman lost control of a KIA car and got onto the opposite lane, where the vehicle collided with a Ford minivan," the press service said. "The woman died, and five passengers in the minivan got injured."

Several ambulance brigades and the police are working on the site.

