Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than 2,000 events scheduled for Russia-UK reciprocal Year of Science

Society & Culture
January 27, 20:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia and UK have scheduled more than 2,000 events in the framework of the reciprocal Year of Science and Education, including a photo exhibition timed for the jubilee since the birth of the world’s first woman cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, the Russian President’s special envoy for international cultural cooperation, Mikhail Shvydkoi told TASS.

"There are many interests and the Year of Science and Education is remarkable in terms of the number of events, with some 2,000 events scheduled," Shvydkoi said, adding that the project of a ‘science train’ in the Moscow metro was already in the offing. "And our Moscow colleagues will launch a ‘science train’ in the London Underground," he said.

Also, the year of science will start off with an exhibition devoted to the 80th anniversary since the birth of the world’s first woman cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova. Shvydkoi recalled that in 2015 London’s Science Museum hosted a highly successful Russia exhibition ‘Cosmonauts: Birth of the Space Age’.

Read also
Kremlin сonfirms Putin met with Eton students in private

The organizers of the Year of Science and Education said a number of projects that were launched in 2016 in the format of the reciprocal Year of Language and Literature would continue in 2017. One of them is a universal dictation in the Spell Well series that will be offered in Russian and English likewise.

"In spite of political complications, the turbulent political context and incredibly knotty relations between the UK and Russia, we maintain humanitarian cooperation nonetheless and do this in full scale and scope," Shvydkoi said.

The plan of events is still in the phase of finalization but it is already clear that Russian universities are responding well enough to it and showing readiness to cooperate, said the Deputy Minister of Education, Lyudmila Ogorodova.

"Take, for instance, the Far-Eastern Federal University that has drawn up a program for twenty events," she said.

Russia and the UK will do educational and research exchanges, which experts have found to be the most promising ones, namely, science, biotechnologies and material science.

Ogorodova also said the Russian education authorities were discussing patterns for post-graduate studies and dual diplomas with universities in the UK, and primarily with Oxbridge.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Photos of the week: Russian warships' escort, Trump's order and worst wildfires in Chile
17
Paris Fashion Week 2017
15
Photos of the week: Trump in front of Lincoln, Miss Universe beauties and icy plunges
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump's counselor Conway confirms lifting anti-Russian sanctions 'under consideration'
2
Diplomat says Moscow never proposed Kurdish autonomy in Syrian constitution draft
3
MiG-35 fighter jet’s radar to track 30 targets at a time
4
Сommander: Russia’s MiG-35 fighter jet has big potential in Syria-like conflicts
5
Russia ready to offer again its MiG-35 fighter jet to India
6
Kremlin urges US to consider possible aftermath of setting up ‘safe’ zones in Syria
7
Kremlin unveils plans for upcoming Putin-Trump phone talks
TOP STORIES
Реклама