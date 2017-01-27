Photos of the week: Russian warships' escort, Trump's order and worst wildfires in Chile

Nineteen buildings in the city of Wuhan demolished by a controlled explosion in China, January 21 © REUTERS/Stringer

Visitors look through the Moscow Kremlin's museum windows at the Maly Nikolayevsky Palace foundation part on display in Ivanovskaya Square in Moscow, January 25 © Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

A woman searches the charred remains of her home for coins she had saved up, after a fire in Santa Olga, Chile, January 26 © AP Photo/Esteban Felix

Sub-Saharan migrants sit on the deck of the Golfo Azzurro boat after been rescued from a rubber boat by members of Proactive Open Arms NGO, in the Mediterranean sea, Libya, January 27 © AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2017 Haute Couture collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen during the Paris Fashion Week, France, January 23 © EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation President Yuri Slyusar at the unveiling of the new Mikoyan MiG-35 multi-role fighter aircraft, Russia, January 27 © Marina Lystseva/TASS

US President Donald Trump takes the cap off a pen before signing executive order for immigration actions to build border wall during a visit to the Homeland Security Department in Washington, January 25 © AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

European dairy farmers spray the EU Council building with milk powder to protest the crisis in their sector, in Brussels, January 23 © AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Afghan girls from 'Shaolin Wushu Club' practice their skills during a training session, on the top of a hill in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 25 © EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

School boys who attend Sri Lankan traditional dance training wait for their graduation ceremony at a Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, January 23 © REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets a Carnival delegation during the annual Carnival reception at the Chancellery in Berlin, January 23 © Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Britain’s Typoon jets shadowing Russian warships in the English Channel, US President Donald Trump signing executive order to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, the worst forest fire in Chile's recent history and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS