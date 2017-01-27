Photos of the week: Russian warships' escort, Trump's order and worst wildfires in Chile

Photos of the week: Russian warships' escort, Trump's order and worst wildfires in ChileSociety & Culture January 27, 18:55
Russia’s cultural envoy calls ‘barbaric’ Palmyra monuments destruction by terroristsSociety & Culture January 27, 18:42
Russian scientists to test hydrogen and helium production technologies on MoonScience & Space January 27, 18:41
Hermitage cat mathematician basks in glory in Saint PetersburgSociety & Culture January 27, 18:34
Moscow says Syrian opposition forming working groups on constitutional mattersRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 27, 17:40
Cold resistant welding offered by Altai scientists may be used in ArcticBusiness & Economy January 27, 17:32
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jetMilitary & Defense January 27, 17:19
Moscow police officer who rescued woman from drowning says he’s ‘no hero’Society & Culture January 27, 16:53
Russian-Indian BrahMos cruise missiles may be supplied to third countriesMilitary & Defense January 27, 16:20
Britain’s Typoon jets shadowing Russian warships in the English Channel, US President Donald Trump signing executive order to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, the worst forest fire in Chile's recent history and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS