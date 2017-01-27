Back to Main page
Photos of the week: Russian warships' escort, Trump's order and worst wildfires in Chile

Society & Culture
January 27, 18:55 UTC+3
The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS
Share
1 pages in this article
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_927659.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_927659.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_927659.stepNow *12 +1}} - 15 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_927659.sliderLength-1}}
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets a Carnival delegation during the annual Carnival reception at the Chancellery in Berlin, January 23
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets a Carnival delegation during the annual Carnival reception at the Chancellery in Berlin, January 23
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets a Carnival delegation during the annual Carnival reception at the Chancellery in Berlin, January 23
© Sean Gallup/Getty Images
School boys who attend Sri Lankan traditional dance training wait for their graduation ceremony at a Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, January 23
School boys who attend Sri Lankan traditional dance training wait for their graduation ceremony at a Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, January 23
School boys who attend Sri Lankan traditional dance training wait for their graduation ceremony at a Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, January 23
© REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Afghan girls from 'Shaolin Wushu Club' practice their skills during a training session, on the top of a hill in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 25
Afghan girls from 'Shaolin Wushu Club' practice their skills during a training session, on the top of a hill in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 25
Afghan girls from 'Shaolin Wushu Club' practice their skills during a training session, on the top of a hill in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 25
© EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID
A Royal Air Force Typhoon shadowing Russian Warships Petr Velikiy and the Admiral Kuznetsov in the North Sea, January 24
A Royal Air Force Typhoon shadowing Russian Warships Petr Velikiy and the Admiral Kuznetsov in the North Sea, January 24
A Royal Air Force Typhoon shadowing Russian Warships Petr Velikiy and the Admiral Kuznetsov in the North Sea, January 24
© EPA/MOD
European dairy farmers spray the EU Council building with milk powder to protest the crisis in their sector, in Brussels, January 23
European dairy farmers spray the EU Council building with milk powder to protest the crisis in their sector, in Brussels, January 23
European dairy farmers spray the EU Council building with milk powder to protest the crisis in their sector, in Brussels, January 23
© AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
US President Donald Trump takes the cap off a pen before signing executive order for immigration actions to build border wall during a visit to the Homeland Security Department in Washington, January 25
US President Donald Trump takes the cap off a pen before signing executive order for immigration actions to build border wall during a visit to the Homeland Security Department in Washington, January 25
US President Donald Trump takes the cap off a pen before signing executive order for immigration actions to build border wall during a visit to the Homeland Security Department in Washington, January 25
© AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Russia's United Aircraft Corporation President Yuri Slyusar at the unveiling of the new Mikoyan MiG-35 multi-role fighter aircraft, Russia, January 27
Russia's United Aircraft Corporation President Yuri Slyusar at the unveiling of the new Mikoyan MiG-35 multi-role fighter aircraft, Russia, January 27
Russia's United Aircraft Corporation President Yuri Slyusar at the unveiling of the new Mikoyan MiG-35 multi-role fighter aircraft, Russia, January 27
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2017 Haute Couture collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen during the Paris Fashion Week, France, January 23
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2017 Haute Couture collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen during the Paris Fashion Week, France, January 23
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2017 Haute Couture collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen during the Paris Fashion Week, France, January 23
© EPA/IAN LANGSDON
Sub-Saharan migrants sit on the deck of the Golfo Azzurro boat after been rescued from a rubber boat by members of Proactive Open Arms NGO, in the Mediterranean sea, Libya, January 27
Sub-Saharan migrants sit on the deck of the Golfo Azzurro boat after been rescued from a rubber boat by members of Proactive Open Arms NGO, in the Mediterranean sea, Libya, January 27
Sub-Saharan migrants sit on the deck of the Golfo Azzurro boat after been rescued from a rubber boat by members of Proactive Open Arms NGO, in the Mediterranean sea, Libya, January 27
© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
A woman searches the charred remains of her home for coins she had saved up, after a fire in Santa Olga, Chile, January 26
A woman searches the charred remains of her home for coins she had saved up, after a fire in Santa Olga, Chile, January 26
A woman searches the charred remains of her home for coins she had saved up, after a fire in Santa Olga, Chile, January 26
© AP Photo/Esteban Felix
Visitors look through the Moscow Kremlin's museum windows at the Maly Nikolayevsky Palace foundation part on display in Ivanovskaya Square in Moscow, January 25
Visitors look through the Moscow Kremlin's museum windows at the Maly Nikolayevsky Palace foundation part on display in Ivanovskaya Square in Moscow, January 25
Visitors look through the Moscow Kremlin's museum windows at the Maly Nikolayevsky Palace foundation part on display in Ivanovskaya Square in Moscow, January 25
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Nineteen buildings in the city of Wuhan demolished by a controlled explosion in China, January 21
Nineteen buildings in the city of Wuhan demolished by a controlled explosion in China, January 21
Nineteen buildings in the city of Wuhan demolished by a controlled explosion in China, January 21
© REUTERS/Stringer
Gambia's defeated leader Yahya Jammeh waves to supporters as he departs from Banjul airport, January 21
Gambia's defeated leader Yahya Jammeh waves to supporters as he departs from Banjul airport, January 21
Gambia's defeated leader Yahya Jammeh waves to supporters as he departs from Banjul airport, January 21
© AP Photo/Jerome Delay
A white-tailed eagle seen over the Zolotoy Rog Bay, Vladivostok, Russia, January 22
A white-tailed eagle seen over the Zolotoy Rog Bay, Vladivostok, Russia, January 22
A white-tailed eagle seen over the Zolotoy Rog Bay, Vladivostok, Russia, January 22
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Residential houses in the village of Keizes, Russia, January 23
Residential houses in the village of Keizes, Russia, January 23
Residential houses in the village of Keizes, Russia, January 23
© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
Britain’s Typoon jets shadowing Russian warships in the English Channel, US President Donald Trump signing executive order to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, the worst forest fire in Chile's recent history and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

