Moscow police officer rescues woman from drowning as car plunges into river

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. A Moscow traffic policeman saved a female driver whose car plunged into the icy Moscow River following a road accident, the Interior Ministry’s spokeswoman told TASS on Friday.
"Captain Alexei Konyayev jumped into the ice cold water, broke the rear windshield of the sinking car with a piece of a block of ice and rescued the 34-year woman. His colleagues and eyewitnesses used a towing cable to help the policeman and the woman to get ashore," Irina Volk said.
The incident, where the female driver lost control after a clash with another car and crashed through a road barrier, occurred in downtown Moscow on Thursday evening when temperatures in the city plunged to 10 degrees Celsius below zero.
The policeman and the rescued woman were taken to hospital, Volk said, adding that Konyayev will most likely receive a state award.