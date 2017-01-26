Poll shows most Russians support ban on selling cigarettes to those born after 2014

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The majority of Russians (61%) support the proposal put forward by Russia’s Ministry of Health to impose a complete ban on tobacco sales to individuals born in 2015 or later, a poll conducted by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center revealed.

"The initiative to impose a complete ban on cigarette sales to individuals born after 2014 has enjoyed broad support among the public, with 61% of Russians polled fully supporting it. Even among smokers, this proportion varies from 51 to 59%," the pollster’s report said. Sociologists noted that the proposed move was opposed by 36% of respondents, including 41% of men and 44% of Muscovites and St. Petersburg residents.

The percentage of smokers has not actually changed over the past year. According to the latest poll, these are 32% of Russia’s citizens (31% in 2016), including 48% of men and those aged 25-34 years old (44%). On the other hand, about two-thirds of respondents (67%) said they do not smoke.

The poll was conducted by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center on January 20-22, 2016, among 1,800 respondents in 46 Russia’s regions, with a margin of error not exceeding 2.5%.

The Russian Health Ministry has come up with a draft state policy concept to counter tobacco consumption for 2017-2022 and beyond. The concept envisages, in particular, a complete ban on tobacco sales after 2033 to individuals born in 2015 and later, a ban on hookah smoking in cafes and restaurants, and the possibility of extending working hours for smokers.