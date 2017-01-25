Russia’s Shumakov center boasts record number of heart transplantations in 2016

Russia’s Shumakov center boasts record number of heart transplantations in 2016Society & Culture January 25, 0:48
EU-Moldova association deal may be scrapped if people say so — presidentWorld January 24, 23:10
NATO experts arrive in Moldova to assist in developing military strategyWorld January 24, 21:13
FIA F1 top management reshuffle unlikely to affect Russia’s Sochi GP — expertSport January 24, 20:42
Russia hopes for constructive work with Trump's administration at G20Business & Economy January 24, 20:29
Everything you need to know about Oscars 2017 nominationsSociety & Culture January 24, 19:57
Konchalovsky glad his film Paradise is absent from list of Oscar nomineesSociety & Culture January 24, 18:55
Russian meteorology service reports 2016 is record warm year in ArcticBusiness & Economy January 24, 18:22
Russian chief negotiator comments on outcome of Syria peace talks in AstanaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 24, 18:11
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 24./TASS/. Russia’s Shumakov Center of Transplantology and Artificial Organs performed 132 heart transplant operations last year, which makes it an absolute leader in this sector, the Russian Healthcare Ministry said on its official website on Tuesday.
It said last year, the Shumakov center of the Healthcare Ministry "performed 132 heat transplant operations, which not only brings Russia closer to average European figures, but is also an absolute world record among the institutions practicing this kind of transplant surgery".
It said Cedar Cinai Hospital in Los Angeles, the world's leader in this kind of operations, performed 122 heart transplant ooperations last year.