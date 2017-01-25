Back to Main page
Russia’s Shumakov center boasts record number of heart transplantations in 2016

Society & Culture
January 25, 0:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia’s Shumakov Center of Transplantology and Artificial Organs performed 132 heat transplant operations last year
© Valery Matytsin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 24./TASS/. Russia’s Shumakov Center of Transplantology and Artificial Organs performed 132 heart transplant operations last year, which makes it an absolute leader in this sector, the Russian Healthcare Ministry said on its official website on Tuesday.

It said last year, the Shumakov center of the Healthcare Ministry "performed 132 heat transplant operations, which not only brings Russia closer to average European figures, but is also an absolute world record among the institutions practicing this kind of transplant surgery".

It said Cedar Cinai Hospital in Los Angeles, the world's leader in this kind of operations, performed 122 heart transplant ooperations last year.

