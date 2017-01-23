Back to Main page
Title for Episode VIII of world’s famous saga ‘Star Wars’ revealed

Society & Culture
January 23, 21:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The episode will be titled ‘The Last Jedi’
© filmpro.ru

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. A title for Episode VIII of the world’s famous film saga Star Wars, which blasted off in late 1970’s to grip the attention of the global movie audience up to the present day, will be titled "The Last Jedi", according to the official website of Star Wars.

"In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," the statement posted on the website said.

"The Last Jedi" is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski," the statement said adding that the worldwide release of the film was scheduled for December 15, 2017.

The previous episode of the saga, "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens", took the worldwide box office of $1.73 billion, which is currently the third in the history of movies after Avatar (2009, $ 2.79 billon box office) and Titanic (1997, $2.19 billion box office).

