Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian cinema sets box office record chalking up nearly $145 mln in 2016

Society & Culture
January 23, 17:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russian filmmaking "has stepped outside of Moscow and St. Petersburg"
Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. In 2016, Russia’s movie industry raked in roughly 8.6 bln rubles (roughly $144.5 mln) setting a new record, Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky said at a TASS press conference dedicated to the outcome of the Year of Russian Cinema.

Read also
Russian historical blockbuster 'Viking' to hit world screens

"Last year, Russian movies’ share in the theatrical distribution hit 18.5%, which is a significant rise," the minister noted. "However, the main thing is that the total box office revenue increased to 8.6 bln rubles which is a record high for Russia’s new cinema, not seen since the 1990s." According to Medinsky, compared with the previous year, box office revenues grew by more than one billion rubles (roughly $16.8 mln). "This is a real breakthrough," the culture minister added.

At the same time, in Medinsky’s words, filmmaking "has stepped outside of Moscow and St. Petersburg." Now, movies are made in 25 regions of Russia. Besides that, in two regions, moviemakers have a chance to take advantage of the state-sponsored subsidies to reimburse costs spent on production.

"We hope, other regions will adopt this mechanism, too," the minister resumed. In addition, Russian movies "have strengthened their position on the Chinese market", the number of Russian movies released internationally has grown.

Medinsky pointed out that during the Year of the Russian Cinema, a program aimed at promoting movies in small towns had been actively instituted. "Nearly 1,000 new cinemas will be set up in Russia by the end of 2018," the minister pledged.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Culture
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Photos of the week: Trump in front of Lincoln, Miss Universe beauties and icy plunges
14
Nearly two million Russians take icy dunk to celebrate Epiphany Holiday
13
Stunning Miss Universe 2017 contestants
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic tests
2
Russian strategic bombers hammer Islamic State facilities in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo province
4
Helicopter makes emergency landing on Moscow Ring Road
5
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jets
6
Russia to develop 5th-generation medium-range anti-aircraft missile system
7
Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — opposition
TOP STORIES
Реклама