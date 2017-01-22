Sleeping Beauty ballet from Bolshoi Theater to be showed in movie theaters of 50 countries

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The Sleeping Beauty ballet of Pyotr Tchaikovsky with choreography by Yuri Grigorovich will be broadcast on Sunday from the Bolshoi Theater in movie theaters of 50 countries of the world, press service of the theater told TASS.

The Bolshoi Theater will make the first live broadcast this year starting at 18.00 pm Moscow time in cooperation with Pathe Live and Bel Air Media, the theater’s press service said. CoolConnections became the exclusive distributor of broadcasts in Russia, it added. Over a thousand of movie theaters in 50 countries of the world will participate in live broadcasts and reruns, including over 40 movie theaters in more than 30 Russian cities.

The Sleeping Beauty ballet by Marius Petipa with Tchaikovsky’s music and decorations by Ezio Frigerio will be broadcast this Sunday, with prima ballerina of the Bolshoi Theater Olga Smirnova starring as Princess Aurora and principal dancer Semyon Chudin as Prince Desire.