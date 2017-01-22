Sleeping Beauty ballet from Bolshoi Theater to be showed in movie theaters of 50 countries

Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova reaches Australian Open quarterfinalsSport January 22, 7:19
IBU Executive Board finds no grouns to suspend Russia's biathlon teamSport January 21, 22:53
Russia terrified watching monuments destroyed in Palmyra — culture ministerRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 21, 17:08
Russian bombers deliver successfully strikes on terrorists' facilities in SyriaWorld January 21, 15:39
Denmark uses Russian data in its application for expanding shelf — ministerBusiness & Economy January 21, 15:15
Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MPRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 21:18
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppableWorld January 20, 20:57
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeanceRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 20:29
Russia's first deputy PM wants to keep current tax system for next political cycleBusiness & Economy January 20, 19:53
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The Sleeping Beauty ballet of Pyotr Tchaikovsky with choreography by Yuri Grigorovich will be broadcast on Sunday from the Bolshoi Theater in movie theaters of 50 countries of the world, press service of the theater told TASS.
The Bolshoi Theater will make the first live broadcast this year starting at 18.00 pm Moscow time in cooperation with Pathe Live and Bel Air Media, the theater’s press service said. CoolConnections became the exclusive distributor of broadcasts in Russia, it added. Over a thousand of movie theaters in 50 countries of the world will participate in live broadcasts and reruns, including over 40 movie theaters in more than 30 Russian cities.
The Sleeping Beauty ballet by Marius Petipa with Tchaikovsky’s music and decorations by Ezio Frigerio will be broadcast this Sunday, with prima ballerina of the Bolshoi Theater Olga Smirnova starring as Princess Aurora and principal dancer Semyon Chudin as Prince Desire.