Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sleeping Beauty ballet from Bolshoi Theater to be showed in movie theaters of 50 countries

Society & Culture
January 22, 3:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Bolshoi Theater will make the first live broadcast this year starting at 18.00 pm Moscow time in cooperation with Pathe Live and Bel Air Media, the theater’s press service said
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The Sleeping Beauty ballet of Pyotr Tchaikovsky with choreography by Yuri Grigorovich will be broadcast on Sunday from the Bolshoi Theater in movie theaters of 50 countries of the world, press service of the theater told TASS.

The Bolshoi Theater will make the first live broadcast this year starting at 18.00 pm Moscow time in cooperation with Pathe Live and Bel Air Media, the theater’s press service said. CoolConnections became the exclusive distributor of broadcasts in Russia, it added. Over a thousand of movie theaters in 50 countries of the world will participate in live broadcasts and reruns, including over 40 movie theaters in more than 30 Russian cities.

The Sleeping Beauty ballet by Marius Petipa with Tchaikovsky’s music and decorations by Ezio Frigerio will be broadcast this Sunday, with prima ballerina of the Bolshoi Theater Olga Smirnova starring as Princess Aurora and principal dancer Semyon Chudin as Prince Desire.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Photos of the week: Trump in front of Lincoln, Miss Universe beauties and icy plunges
14
Nearly two million Russians take icy dunk to celebrate Epiphany Holiday
13
Stunning Miss Universe 2017 contestants
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Firepower of Russia's new Armata tank may be demonstrated at next RAE arms show in 2017
2
Weapons and equipment of Russian Ground Forces
3
Russia involves strategic missile carriers in operation against Islamic State in Syria
4
Moscow cements deal with Damascus to keep 49-year presence at Syrian naval and air bases
5
Moscow Army store to grant discounts to Americans on Trumps’ inauguration day
6
Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MP
7
Denmark uses Russian data in its application for expanding shelf — minister
TOP STORIES
Реклама