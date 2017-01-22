First monastery museum of St. Petersburg to be opened in St. Alexander Nevsky Lavra

Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova reaches Australian Open quarterfinalsSport January 22, 7:19
IBU Executive Board finds no grouns to suspend Russia's biathlon teamSport January 21, 22:53
Russia terrified watching monuments destroyed in Palmyra — culture ministerRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 21, 17:08
Russian bombers deliver successfully strikes on terrorists' facilities in SyriaWorld January 21, 15:39
Denmark uses Russian data in its application for expanding shelf — ministerBusiness & Economy January 21, 15:15
Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MPRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 21:18
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppableWorld January 20, 20:57
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeanceRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 20:29
Russia's first deputy PM wants to keep current tax system for next political cycleBusiness & Economy January 20, 19:53
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, January 22. /TASS/. The first monastery museum of modern St. Petersburg will be opened on Sunday in St. Alexander Nevsky Lavra - one of the most famous Russian monasteries founded by the decree of Peter the Great. The monastery presents a collection of icons and antiquities illustrating its history.
"The new museum of antiquities will continue traditions of the old one founded in 1909," head of communications sector of St. Petersburg metropolia of the Russian Orthodox Church Natalia Romodanova told TASS. "Employees of the State Hermitage, the State Russian Museum and the Military Medical Museum provided consultative aid to Lavra museum of antiquities on their own initiative. The State Museum of Religious History provided great help," she added.
The monastery museum will display rare exhibits illustrating tri-centenary history of the St. Alexander Nevsky Monastery, icons, canonic dresses and liturgical utensils, archive photographs and documents.