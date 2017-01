Couter-terrorist security alert regime announced in Dagestan's village

MAKHACHKALA, January 21. /TASS/. The counter-terrorist security alert regime has been announced in a Dagestan village, the republic's headquarters of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee told TASS on Saturday.

"At 9:15 Moscow time, in the Vpered village near Kizlyar was announced the anti-terrorist security alert regime," the source said. "The law enforcers are searching for militants and their allies.".