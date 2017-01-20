Photos of the week: Trump in front of Lincoln, Miss Universe beauties and icy plunges

A man in a bear costume, made of hay and reed, pulled by another man dressed as a gypsy as they march during the celebrations of the winter holiday 'Malanka', or 'Old New Year Celebrations' in the village of Krasnoilsk, Ukraine, January 14
© EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK
The city of Ronda after a heavy snowfall in the province of Malaga, southeastern Spain, January 19
© EPA/Maribel Chito
President-elect Donald Trump salutes as he arrives with his wife Melania Trump to the "Make America Great Again Welcome Concert" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 19
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
US President Barack Obama holds the last news conference of his presidency in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House January 18
© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
People in costumes celebrate in the frozen lake Orankesee during a so called 'Ice Carnival' event in Berlin, Germany, January 14
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Miss Universe candidates from Portugal, Belize, Iceland, Curacao, the Bahamas and Costa Rica pose on a yacht during a visit to Philippine Navy headquarters in Manila, Philippines, January 19
© EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA
Photographer leans out of a window to take pictures of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas inaugurating the new Palestinian Embassy at the Vatican, after a private audience with Pope Francis, January 14
© EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
A view of the Moskva River and Kremlin Embankment during a snowfall, Russia, January 15
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Billionaire men's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection presentation, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, January 16
© AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
Russian Orthodox believers swim in the icy water to mark Epiphany at a pond in Tyarlevo village outside St.Petersburg, Russia, January 18
© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
A worker cleans the windows of the Ivanka Trump Collection in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, USA, January 17
© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
A plane wheel inside a damaged house at a crash site of the Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, January 17
© AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin
Mourning Iranian fire fighters who lost their colleagues and friends sit in front of the collapsed iconic Plasco building in Tehran, Iran, January 20
© EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
A woman drinks wine next to a bonfire as part of a ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of domestic animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain, January 16
© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Two surfers carrying their boards at Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, January 18
© AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati