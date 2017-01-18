Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Stunning Miss Universe 2017 candidates

Society & Culture
January 18, 11:46 UTC+3
Miss Universe 2017 competition will take place in Philippine Pasay City on January 30
Share
1 pages in this article
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_925690.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_925690.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_925690.stepNow *12 +1}} - 13 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_925690.sliderLength-1}}
Miss Universe candidates Jaime-Lee Faulkner from Great Britain, Virginia Argueta from Guatemala and Erika Creque from British Virgin Islands visiting Hispanic colonial city of Vigan, Philippines
Miss Universe candidates Jaime-Lee Faulkner from Great Britain, Virginia Argueta from Guatemala and Erika Creque from British Virgin Islands visiting Hispanic colonial city of Vigan, Philippines
Miss Universe candidates Jaime-Lee Faulkner from Great Britain, Virginia Argueta from Guatemala and Erika Creque from British Virgin Islands visiting Hispanic colonial city of Vigan, Philippines
© EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Mariam Habach from Venezuela
Mariam Habach from Venezuela
Mariam Habach from Venezuela
© EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Violina Ancheva from Bulgaria, Mariam Habach from Venezuela and Raissa Santana from Brazil
Violina Ancheva from Bulgaria, Mariam Habach from Venezuela and Raissa Santana from Brazil
Violina Ancheva from Bulgaria, Mariam Habach from Venezuela and Raissa Santana from Brazil
© EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Johanna Acs from Germany takes part in the swimwear presentation in Cebu island, Philippines
Johanna Acs from Germany takes part in the swimwear presentation in Cebu island, Philippines
Johanna Acs from Germany takes part in the swimwear presentation in Cebu island, Philippines
© EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA
Miss Universe candidate Keity Drennan from Panama joins other contestants in the swimwear presentation
Miss Universe candidate Keity Drennan from Panama joins other contestants in the swimwear presentation
Miss Universe candidate Keity Drennan from Panama joins other contestants in the swimwear presentation
© EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA
Andrea Tovar from Colombia
Andrea Tovar from Colombia
Andrea Tovar from Colombia
© EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA
Carolina Rodriguez Duran from Costa Rica
Carolina Rodriguez Duran from Costa Rica
Carolina Rodriguez Duran from Costa Rica
© EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA
Miss Universe candidate Virginia Argueta from Guatemala
Miss Universe candidate Virginia Argueta from Guatemala
Miss Universe candidate Virginia Argueta from Guatemala
© EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Dajana Dzinic from Austria
Dajana Dzinic from Austria
Dajana Dzinic from Austria
© EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA
Filipino villagers greeting Miss Universe candidates at the city of Vigan, Philippines
Filipino villagers greeting Miss Universe candidates at the city of Vigan, Philippines
Filipino villagers greeting Miss Universe candidates at the city of Vigan, Philippines
© EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Violina Ancheva from Bulgaria participates in a fashion show in Vigan, Philippines
Violina Ancheva from Bulgaria participates in a fashion show in Vigan, Philippines
Violina Ancheva from Bulgaria participates in a fashion show in Vigan, Philippines
© EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Chalita Suansane from Thailand
Chalita Suansane from Thailand
Chalita Suansane from Thailand
© EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Virginia Alejandro Argueta from Guatemala and Kiran Jassal from Malaysia
Virginia Alejandro Argueta from Guatemala and Kiran Jassal from Malaysia
Virginia Alejandro Argueta from Guatemala and Kiran Jassal from Malaysia
© EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Editors choice
The first Kamaz truck launching ceremony, 1976
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks January 17, 15:37
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic January 16, 18:09
A funeral ceremony for Russia's chief military conductor, Lieutenant General Valery Khalilov
Hundreds of mourners pay last respects to Aleksandrov Ensemble's conductor January 16, 17:08
Funeral ceremony for Tu-154 crash victims held at military memorial cemetery near Moscow January 16, 14:57
Funeral ceremony for charity activist Dr. Liza underway at Moscow’s Novodevichy Cemetery January 16, 12:27
Death toll in cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan grows to 37 January 16, 6:20
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_925690'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_925690'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Miss Universe candidates Jaime-Lee Faulkner from Great Britain, Virginia Argueta from Guatemala and Erika Creque from British Virgin Islands visiting Hispanic colonial city of Vigan, Philippines
© EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Mariam Habach from Venezuela
© EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Violina Ancheva from Bulgaria, Mariam Habach from Venezuela and Raissa Santana from Brazil
© EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Johanna Acs from Germany takes part in the swimwear presentation in Cebu island, Philippines
© EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA
Miss Universe candidate Keity Drennan from Panama joins other contestants in the swimwear presentation
© EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA
Andrea Tovar from Colombia
© EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA
Carolina Rodriguez Duran from Costa Rica
© EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA
Miss Universe candidate Virginia Argueta from Guatemala
© EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Dajana Dzinic from Austria
© EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA
Filipino villagers greeting Miss Universe candidates at the city of Vigan, Philippines
© EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Violina Ancheva from Bulgaria participates in a fashion show in Vigan, Philippines
© EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Chalita Suansane from Thailand
© EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Virginia Alejandro Argueta from Guatemala and Kiran Jassal from Malaysia
© EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Miss Universe сontestants usually participate in several events prior to their competition for the title. This years' Miss Universe pageant will take place on January 30. More than 80 candidates will compete in the grand coronation of the 65th Miss Universe beauty pageant at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Stunning Miss Universe 2017 candidates - in this photo gallery.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Stunning Miss Universe 2017 candidates
7
Hundreds of mourners pay last respects to Aleksandrov Ensemble's conductor
8
Funeral ceremony for Tu-154 crash victims held at military memorial cemetery near Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Austria’s president-elect says he is ready to maintain good relations with Russia
2
Trump has big respect for Russian people and culture, says advisor
3
Topol-M missile fired from Plesetsk hits hypothetical target in Kamchatka
4
Putin, Merkel, Hollande agree to give fresh impetus to Normandy Four activities
5
Russian economy is recovering — Societe Generale СEO
6
Bank of Russia may reduce key rate in February — opinion
7
Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14
TOP STORIES
Реклама